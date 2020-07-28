Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PIG MARKET UPDATE 28th JULY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

28 Jul 2020

PIG MARKET UPDATE 28th JULY

Pigs
, Prices

No change in Irish pig prices with farmers receiving €1.64c/kg - €1.68c/kg in all the main export plants again this week. Rabobank pork production quarterly analysis has revised the world wide production of pigmeat down further.

It had prediction that worldwide pork production would decline by 5% compared with 2019, but since Covid-19, it has now revised this to a decline of 8% of worldwide pork production. The vast majority of this drop in pigmeat will come China, the Philippines and Vietnam, all due to ASF. This drop in worldwide production should offset the major disruption the sector has encountered due to Covid-19. The Chinese market remains volatile as a second Corona virus wave hits Beijing and restrictions are slowing down imports, including pigmeat consignments from Europe. This low supply of imports and the reduction in home production has seen live pig prices almost double in recent week in China.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pU.S. CDC reports 4,280,135 coronavirus cases
RE
02:36pRBC cuts ties with Canada's WE Charity following review
RE
02:36pMAPFRE S A : The key to the European agreement doesn't lie in the European agreement
PU
02:16pPIG MARKET UPDATE 28th JULY
PU
02:16pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
02:11pWHAT RAILROADS HAUL : Food & Farm Products
PU
02:11pWHAT RAILROADS HAUL : Motor Vehicles & Parts
PU
02:08pVirgin Galactic shows off new space plane's cabin
RE
02:06pBANK OF CANADA : Will exchange-traded funds shape the future of bond dealing?
PU
02:00pBiden to Urge Role for Federal Reserve to Address Racial Wealth Gap
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall St stumbles as stimulus talks loom; 3M, McDonald's disappoint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group