Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PIG MARKET UPDATE 3rd JUNE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 09:21am EDT

03 Jun 2020

PIG MARKET UPDATE 3rd JUNE

Pigs
, Prices

More price adjustment as both Dawn and Staunton's reduced their suppliers pig price by 4c/kg, following the lead of Rosderra and Kepak a week earlier. All pig farmers have now taken a least a 32cent per kilo price reduction since the onset of Covid-19 in early March. This represents a cut of €26 per fat pig, which is an unsustainable cut.

On the positive side, markets have shown stability over the past two weeks, with EU markets appearing to have reached the bottom of the market at €1.65c/kg with signs of price improvement beginning to emerge across many EU markets. IFA Pigs Chairman Tom Hogan said that he had contacted all pig processors and reported that he sent the message in very strong that the cuts have to stop. Pig farmers have taken enough pain and there is no justification for any further cuts.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 13:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:48aINGENICO GROUP : PSD2 - Ingenico's new SCA Accelerator Suite speeds up compliance
GL
09:47aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:47aFRONTLINE : FRO - Announces Launching of ATM Equity Offering - Frontline
AQ
09:46aEXCLUSIVE : Trump administration set to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S., sources say
RE
09:46aARCA BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:46aOver PLN 7.4 billion paid into the state budget
PU
09:46aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Provides Quarterly Earnings Release Dates For 2021
PR
09:46aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Oil Company held its Annual General Shareholder Meeting
PU
09:46aUV LED Technology Market 2020-2024 | Ban on Mercury-Based Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:46aBig Data Trends 2020 | Quantzig Explores the Recent Advances and Trends in Big Data
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group