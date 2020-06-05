Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PIG PROCESSORS MUST STOP PRICE CUTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:26am EDT

05 Jun 2020

PIG PROCESSORS MUST STOP PRICE CUTS

COVID-19
, Pigs

IFA Pig Committee Chairman Tom Hogan called on all pig factories to stop the cuts to price and return some degree of stability to the marketplace.

The pig price has been cut by 4c/kg on eight occasions in the last three months, dropping from a strong price in early February of €1.96c/kg, to today's price of €1.64c/kg.

'The unprecedented worldwide pandemic has had drastic effects on many food-to-market channels. The foodservice sector in particular has been reduced to near closure, which has affected pig meat. The increase in retail sales has offset some of this reduction, and the underlying demand for pork and bacon still remains very strong today as it did pre-COVID-19,' he said.

The massive deficit of pigmeat in China, the world's largest pig producer and consumer base, due to the devastation caused by African Swine Fever (ASF), combined with the cull of an estimated 10 million pigs in the US due to meat packer closures caused by COVID-19, will add to the supply-demand imbalance in coming months.

Tom Hogan called on pig processors to take a longer-term view regarding pricing and return value back into the Irish pig. Pig farmers are in no position to withstand price volatility on this scale after the turbulent number of years the sector has endured.

Without the price increase last summer, many farmers were faced with closure. Pig farmers have undertaken essential, but expensive, piggery maintenance and upgrading projects.

These necessary investments were underpinned by a projected pig price closer to €2/kg rather than today's price of €1.64c/kg, which is back in the breakeven region.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 09:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:01aMEET THE INNOVATOR PROTECTING OUR OCEANS IN MALAYSIA : Dr. Kalithasan Kailasam
PU
05:56aOil rises as traders await OPEC+ meeting on extending supply cuts
RE
05:56aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : May Inflation Eases to 2.1 Percent
PU
05:46aCONFÉDÉRATION EUROPÉENNE DES : “Yes, we can. So yes, we will.” | Editorial of the Secretary-General Klaus Heeger
PU
05:45aUnemployment Expected to Hit New Postwar High; Signs of Hiring Seen
DJ
05:36aUNCTAD UNITED NATIONS CONFERENCE ON TRADE AND DE : UN to explore role of Science and Technology Policies in Covid-19 recovery
PU
05:35aBritish Airways parent company considering legal challenge to UK quarantine rules
RE
05:31aBERTELSMANN : On The Path To Climate Neutrality In 2030
PU
05:29aSingapore heading for record unemployment in 2020 - finance minister
RE
05:28aBank of America sees 10% further upside for European equities by third-quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
3U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Global airlines add flights; U.S. carriers target the great outdoors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group