PIH Health and Good Samaritan Hospital Sign Affiliation Agreement

Whittier, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIH Health and Good Samaritan Hospital – Los Angeles announced today that they have signed an affiliation agreement that will align the two mission-driven healthcare organizations. Good Samaritan Hospital will be fully integrated into the PIH Health system in a manner that will permanently maintain and enhance Good Samaritan’s ability to provide outstanding patient care to the thousands of patients it serves each week.

“Good Samaritan has been a cornerstone of excellent healthcare in Los Angeles for more than 130 years,” said James R. West, PIH Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome their physicians, staff and patients to the PIH Health family as we work together to provide outstanding care to patients right in their own communities.”

PIH Health will invest resources and capital to provide Good Samaritan Hospital with the ability to remain dedicated to the highest quality healthcare in its current location in downtown Los Angeles.

“Adding the Good Samaritan community to PIH Health’s network complements the expanded community we embraced in 2013 when we acquired the former Downey Regional Medical Center,” adds J. Richard Atwood, PIH Health Chair of the Board of Directors. “This affiliation enables us to provide care for more than three million residents living or working in the areas surrounding our three hospitals.”

“PIH Health and Good Samaritan share a common commitment to the health and wellness of the residents of Southern California. We plan to expand services that will benefit even more members of our community,” said Andrew B. Leeka, Good Samaritan Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that combining the resources and expertise of two of Southern California’s outstanding health systems will result in enhanced care and services.”

“Good Samaritan Hospital has ably served its community for 134 years with skilled and caring doctors, nurses, and staff, providing sophisticated medical care using advanced techniques in a wonderful campus that now includes a new state of the art medical office pavilion with an exceptional ambulatory surgery center. The affiliation with PIH Health will allow us to continue our tradition of service and innovation with a new and sustainable model well suited for our current healthcare environment,” added Charles T. Munger, Good Samaritan Hospital Board of Trustees Chair.

PIH Health and Good Samaritan Hospital will work together over the next few months to prepare for closing the transaction, followed by a transition period for the operations to be coordinated in a way that will be as seamless as possible for patients. A name change to PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital will follow.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 2.5 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey and features 26 outpatient medical locations, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, women’s health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation’s Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation’s top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology for both PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey. Healthgrades®, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, recently honored PIH Health Hospital - Whittier with the 2019 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award and for the fifth consecutive year, the Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2015-2019). PIH Health invests millions each year in community education and free and low-cost services to support those with the greatest need. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org.

About Good Samaritan Hospital - Los Angeles

Founded in 1885, Good Samaritan Hospital is a nonprofit, 408 bed acute care hospital that has served the healthcare needs of a growing and diverse community. Good Samaritan Hospital has been organized under the auspices of the Bishop of the Los Angeles Diocese of the Episcopal Church. Known for its outstanding tertiary services, Good Samaritan Hospital has seven Centers of Excellence that focus on advancing the science of medicine while providing outstanding patient care with national and internationally renowned physicians. The centers include the Heart & Vascular Center, Comprehensive Orthopaedic Center, Comprehensive Stroke Center, Tertiary Retinal Surgery, Pancreatico-Biliary Program, Transfusion-Free Medicine & Surgery Center, and the Davajan-Cabal Center for Perinatal Medicine. Good Samaritan Hospital completed its new 193,000-square foot Medical Pavilion in 2018, featuring the Frank R. Seaver Ambulatory Surgery Center and radiation oncology. For more information visit www.goodsam.org .

