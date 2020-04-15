PIMCO Adds Two Portfolio Managers to Senior Positions in Leveraged Finance and Private Commercial Real Estate

Firm appoints David Forgash as Head of Global Leveraged Loans

Hires Roman Kogan as Portfolio Manager for Private Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Strategies in Europe

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, announces the addition of two senior portfolio management positions, appointing David Forgash as Head of Global Leveraged Loans and hiring Roman Kogan as an Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager responsible for private commercial real estate debt strategies in Europe.

Mr. Forgash, an Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has taken on leadership responsibilities for PIMCO’s loan business as well as broader leveraged finance responsibilities encompassing high yield and multi-sector credit strategies. He was previously Head of PIMCO’s High Yield Investments for Europe. He will be based in PIMCO’s office in Newport Beach, California, and will report to Jamie Weinstein, Managing Director and Head of Corporate Special Situations, and Mohit Mittal, Managing Director and Head of Credit Trading.

Mr. Kogan has joined PIMCO’s Commercial Real Estate (CRE) team in Europe as an Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager. He will focus on private CRE strategies and play an important role in the transition of oversight of Allianz Real Estate to PIMCO, which was announced in March. Mr. Kogan joins PIMCO from Deutsche Bank and brings with him more than 10 years of experience in commercial real estate markets. He will be based in London and report to John Murray, Managing Director and Head of Commercial Real Estate.

“PIMCO has made significant investments in our credit and real estate teams in recent years and David and Roman’s knowledge and expertise in these key strategic areas will help us find attractive opportunities for our clients, especially in the volatile markets we are seeing right now,” said Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO’s Group Chief Investment Officer. “Navigating the risks and opportunities in the broad credit and real estate markets will be critical to our clients over the long-term, whether they are invested in mutual funds or private strategies.”

“We’re excited to have Roman join PIMCO’s commercial real estate team,” said Mr. Murray. “His vast experience and demonstrated leadership in both private and public commercial real estate markets in Europe will strengthen PIMCO’s platform as we position for attractive investment opportunities over the cyclical and longer-term horizons.”

Professional Biographies

David Forgash

Mr. Forgash is an Executive Vice President, Head of Global Leveraged Loans and a Senior Multi-Sector Credit Portfolio Manager in Newport Beach. He was previously a Portfolio Manager in the London office and Head of High Yield Investments for Europe. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2018, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Millennium Capital Partners, investing across European credit. Previously, he was an Executive Director of European Credit Trading at Morgan Stanley, a Managing Director of U.S. Credit Trading at Greenwich Capital and a Vice President in Credit Trading at Lehman Brothers. He has 26 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He received an undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Delaware.

Roman Kogan

Mr. Kogan is an Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager responsible for private CRE debt strategies in Europe. Prior to joining PIMCO Mr. Kogan spent over 10 years at Deutsche Bank in London and New York in various roles including European Head of Commercial Real Estate as well as Head of CRE Origination in the United States. He began his finance career in Deutsche Bank’s structured credit trading group and also spent four years in the structured credit trading group at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Kogan holds a bachelor’s degree from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from Columbia Business School. Prior to his career in finance he spent five years as a submarine officer in the US Navy.

