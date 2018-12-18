Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PIMCO Hires Adam Shukovsky as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Interest Rates and Volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/18/2018 | 09:01pm CET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, a leading global investment management firm, has hired Adam Shukovsky as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for interest rates and volatility. Mr. Shukovsky will report to Mihir Worah, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer – Asset Allocation and Real Return. He will join PIMCO in March and will be based in the firm’s Newport Beach office.

Mr. Shukovsky will oversee volatility-related activities at PIMCO, joining the firm’s deep bench of market specialists focusing on volatility strategies across a range of portfolios.

“We are thrilled that Adam is bringing to PIMCO his deep understanding of volatility strategies, markets and an innovative eye for how to best tailor products to meet client needs,” said Mr. Worah. “The volatility markets continue to be an incredibly important investment area for PIMCO in terms of managing risk and generating returns across our traditional portfolios and hedge fund complex, particularly when combined with our analytics and upgraded technology.”

Prior to joining PIMCO, Mr. Shukovsky was Managing Director, Head of Interest Rates Derivatives Trading at Credit Suisse. He also headed U.S. interest rate exotics trading at Deutsche Bank and U.S. interest rate hybrids trading at Morgan Stanley.

“Volatility trading is a critical element of PIMCO’s investment process and understanding of risk premia and we will continue to add volatility resources in portfolio management as we see compelling opportunities to grow and develop new volatility strategies and products for active investors,” said Dan Ivascyn, Managing Director and PIMCO’s Group Chief Investment Officer.

Professional Biography

Adam Shukovsky will be a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for interest rates and volatility, based in Newport Beach. Prior to joining PIMCO, Mr. Shukovsky was Managing Director, Head of Interest Rates Derivatives Trading at Credit Suisse. During his six year tenure at Credit Suisse, Mr. Shukovsky also held positions as Managing Director, Head of U.S. Interest Rate Options Trading and Director, Head of U.S. Interest Rate Exotics Trading. Mr. Shukovsky also held prior roles heading U.S. interest rate exotics trading at Deutsche Bank and U.S. interest rate hybrids trading at Morgan Stanley. He has 14 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Princeton University.

About PIMCO 
PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,150+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:
Michael Reid
PIMCO – Media Relations
Ph. 212-597-1301
Email: Michael.Reid@pimco.com 

PIMCO Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17pJABIL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
10:16pMAJESCO : Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited Selects Majesco Distribution Management to Power their Growth Strategies
BU
10:16pNUTANIX, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16pCOVANTA : and Green Investment Group to Break Ground on First UK Energy-from-Waste Project in Joint Development Pipeline
PR
10:16pINGEVITY : 's pine-based additive makes oilfield drilling more efficient
BU
10:16pSpring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Scott Smith as Chairman of the Board
GL
10:16pCAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION : 's Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
10:16pCOUSINS PROPERTIES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend
PR
10:16pELI LILLY AND : Lilly and Aduro Biotech Announce Research Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop Novel Immunotherapies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIONAL GRID PLC : NATIONAL GRID : Ofgem's sector specific consultation
2DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completion of Venco Acquisition in Londrina Brazil
3Oil dives on fears of glut, global economic slowdown
4SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC : SUPREME CANNABIS : Wiz Khalifa Partners with Supreme to Expand Cannabis Brand -..
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Considers $8 Billion Bid for Endeavor Energy-Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.