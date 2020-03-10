Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PIMCO to Assume Oversight of Allianz Real Estate, Creating One of the World's Largest Real Estate Investment Managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 12:31pm EDT
  • Allianz Real Estate will become an important part of PIMCO’s Private Strategies platform within its Alternatives business
  • PIMCO’s real estate investment platform will exceed $100 billion upon completion of the transition
  • Added scale, complementary expertise, and an expanded global footprint will help PIMCO pursue attractive investment opportunities on behalf of its clients

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, and its parent company Allianz Group, have agreed to transition the management and oversight of Allianz Real Estate to PIMCO. Allianz Real Estate will become an important component of PIMCO’s growing Private Strategies platform, augmenting PIMCO’s existing opportunistic real estate equity and private lending efforts. Upon completion of the proposed transition, PIMCO will become one of the world’s largest and most diversified real estate investment managers, with more than $100 billion in real estate assets under management, deployed across opportunistic, value-added, core, and securities strategies.

Historically the exclusive real estate investment arm of Allianz and its major insurance subsidiaries, Allianz Real Estate has built a broad and deep organization across its primary markets in Europe as well as the US and the Asia-Pacific region. Its 440 employees underwrite and manage a property portfolio of more than €70 billion, the majority of which represents investments in core and core-plus real estate equity, as well as a meaningful presence in private real estate lending. 

“Real estate has been, and will continue to be, central to the development of our Private Strategies platform, which we consider essential to providing our clients with alternative approaches to achieving their long-term investment objectives,” said Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “By incorporating Allianz Real Estate into PIMCO’s existing suite of private solutions, we intend to significantly enhance our capabilities in an area that has become a critical component of our clients’ portfolios.” 

“This is an excellent growth opportunity,” said Jackie Hunt, Member of the Board of Management of Allianz SE. “Bringing two high performing, complementary specialist parts of the business together puts us in a position to provide customers a more comprehensive solution in real estate capabilities and strengthens our position in Alternatives, where we are already among the top 10 global players.”

“PIMCO sees tremendous long-term value for clients in real estate, particularly in private strategies which continue to offer patient investors the opportunity to achieve excess returns,” said Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO’s Group Chief Investment Officer. “Combining Allianz Real Estate with PIMCO’s already deep expertise in private real estate – and our opportunistic strategies more broadly – will expand our access to investment talent, transaction flow, and real-time market data, with the goal of bringing multiple benefits to our existing investors.”

About PIMCO 
PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, the firm continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,900+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:
Michael Reid
PIMCO – Media Relations
Ph. 212-597-1301
Email: Michael.Reid@pimco.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:49pFRANCO NEVADA : March Presentation
PU
12:49pTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings 10th March 2020
PU
12:49pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on March 17, 2020 ( PDF, 48.8 KB)
PU
12:49pTHALES : Len Industri and Thales to Modernise Indonesia's Naval Capabilities
PU
12:49pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice of proposed supplemental indenture
PU
12:48pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer hails Martial, Fernandes after victory against Man City
AQ
12:48pLOCKHEED MARTIN : 's PrSM Demonstrates Pinpoint Accuracy in Second U.S. Army Flight Test
PR
12:48pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : defeat Inter Milan in empty stadium
AQ
12:48pBREMBO S P A : says more virus restrictions in Italy could hit global auto industry
RE
12:47pCME GROUP : Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4SYMRISE AG : SYMRISE : Reporting Fact Sheet Fiscal Year 2019
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group