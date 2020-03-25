PINGMD, A Secure, HIPAA-Safe TeleHealth & TeleMedicine App Now Available Free For Treatment Professionals

MIAMI, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PINGMD announced today that it would make its HIPAA-secure communication and video TeleHealth and TeleMedicine App, PINGMD, available FREE for medical professionals and their patients for the duration of COVID-19 pandemic .

PINGMD is a secure digital care platform used today by thousands of medical professionals that connects doctors, clinicians, therapists, and patients on a stable and secure cloud-based platform. It can be used on any smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer and employs a simple, easy-to-use interface that has been applauded by patients and providers alike.

"PINGMD has become an indispensable tool during the current health crisis, enabling doctors to continue to see patients virtually and avoid any interruption to patient care." says Josh Pokotilow, CTO at PINGMD, "And since our platform is hardened and fully HIPAA-compliant, all of the patient's personal health information is encrypted and secure."

Designed by physicians to securely facilitate communications and improve patient care, PingMD is now becoming the "best practice" in navigating the current healthcare crisis. "We believe that PINGMD is a game-changer for the COVID-19 pandemic and will save lives. It will become the paradigm for healthcare delivery in the future," says Pokotilow.

In a public statement, the company noted that "We'd like to see PINGMD in the hands of every medical provider to assist them in treatment, that's why we're making the PINGMD technology absolutely free for the asking."

PINGMD provides secure, compliant audio, video, survey, outcomes, and messaging communications between providers and care team members or between providers and patients. PINGMD eliminates non-compliant forms of communication and document exchange, such as text messaging and email, by providing a fully secure and encrypted platform for the delivery or exchange of patient information, medical details, feedback, authorizations, med orders, approvals, and other important communications.

"Our technology has become a potential lifesaver, literally," says Pokotilow, "Doctors and patients can now see each other without risk to either, and we hope that's helping to 'flatten the curve' one case at a time."

PINGMD is available. FREE Download here.

PINGMD is a mature, ten-year-old platform used today by doctors, clinicians, therapists to communicate safely and securely with patients and families. PINGMD is 100% HIPAA-compliant, easy to use, and trusted today by tens of thousands of users. PINGMD can be used with any smartphone (Android and iOS), tablet, or desktop computer.

