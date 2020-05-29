Log in
PIOGA poster highlights lifesaving products made from oil and natural gas

05/29/2020 | 09:45am EDT

We have all heard the calls to ban hydraulic fracturing or to curtail oil and natural gas development altogether in the name of climate change. Such statements show a clear lack of understanding not only about the industry's efforts in making the air cleaner and reducing our environmental impact, but just as importantly about the thousands of essential, everyday products made from oil and natural gas.

To highlight the indispensable nature of such products, PIOGA has produced a printable poster showing more than 90 items made possible through the processing of oil and gas into advanced plastics and synthetic rubber found in a typical emergency room, ER code cart and other medical devices used on a daily basis.

These are quite literally lifesaving products and are even more essential today as our frontline medical personnel battle COVID-19.

Download the full-size, printable poster here.

Disclaimer

PIOGA - Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 13:44:09 UTC
