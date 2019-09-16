Log in
PIRELLI CINTURATO™ GRAVEL: EXCEPTIONAL DEBUT AT THE JEROBOAM 2019

09/16/2019 | 11:37am EDT
Milan,
16
September
2019
|
16:28
Europe/Amsterdam
PIRELLI CINTURATO™ GRAVEL: EXCEPTIONAL DEBUT AT THE JEROBOAM 2019
Pirelli Cinturato Gravel on 3T Exploro IMG_0247
Pirelli Cinturato Gravel on 3T Exploro IMG_0252
Pirelli Cinturato Gravel on 3T Exploro IMG_0255-1

Pirelli will partner with the Jeroboam Gravel Challenge, the fascinating series of gravel events. An opportunity for numerous enthusiasts to discover the new and recently presented CinturatoTM Gravel tyres.

Milan, 16 September 2019. Just weeks after the launch of the new lines of CinturatoTM Gravel & Cross tyres, Pirelli signs a partnership with the celebrated circuit of gravel events, the Jeroboam Gravel Challenge.

The event, which takes place from September 20th to 22nd, 2019, leaves from Erbusco (Brescia) and crosses the vineyards and hills of the Franciacorta area. It is a true festival of the gravel bike, and also offers three 'rides' (75km, 150km, 300km).

Choosing the best tyre for the surfaces that the riders will face in a gravel trail can be far from simple: Pirelli, in line with its product strategy, offers two treads, Hard Terrain and Mixed Terrain that, thanks to the Speed Grip compound, eliminate weather variables. Pirelli will be present at the Jeroboam Expo of Erbusco (BS) with its technicians and engineers to explain differences and properties of the new line of CinturatoTM Gravel & Cross tyres and to direct the gravel riders to the most suitable tyre.

In addition, all those who sign up for the 75km, the shortest of the three routes of the Jeroboam Gravel Challenge, will have the opportunity to ride together with the Pirelli staff for a truly personalised on-road consultation.
The CinturatoTM Gravel & Cross line, launched at the beginning of September 2019, offers two types of tyres, in TLR configuration: a tyre specific for Cyclocross and a tyre ideal for Gravel. Both tyres are available with specific treads, in version H (dedicated to compact terrains, cobblestones, asphalt) and in version M (for mixed and more difficult terrains). The tread design is linked to the consistency of the surfaces and no longer to the meteorological variable: the new Pirelli CinturatoTM Gravel tyres are, in fact, designed to offer excellent performance in both grip and smoothness, independent of dry or wet terrain.

To know more about the new line of Pirelli tyres dedicated to gravel, visit: velo.pirelli.com

The tyres of the Pirelli CinturatoTM Gravel & Cross line will arrive on the market in October 2019

***
Vitamina C PR Office
Claudia Vianino / Arianna Busin - press@vitaminac.net - M. +39 3472680427 - T.+39 011 2388439

**
Pirelli Press Office
Tel. +39 02 6442 4270 -
pressoffice@pirelli.com - www.pirelli.com

Published on: 16 September 2019, 16:28 CET

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:36:09 UTC
