PIRELLI P ZERO™ VELO AT THE 2019 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: GOLD, SILVER AND BRONZE MEDAL, WITH ANNEMIEK VAN VLEUTEN, MATTEO TRENTIN AND AMANDA SPRATT

Harrogate (UK) 30 September 2019 - The 2019 UCI World Road Championships concluded yesterday, and Pirelli can now reflect on the sensational achievements of its athletes.

Following gold and silver medals in the Men's U23 Time Trial, by Mikkel Bjerg and Ian Garrison respectively, of the Hagens Berman Axeon team, the road races produced even more excitement and success.

Dutch cyclist Annemiek Van Vleuten is the new women's world champion, having stunned everyone - rivals, spectators and commentators - with her epic 100km solo breakaway, one of the longest winning attacks of all time in the World Championships. Australia's Amanda Spratt earned the bronze medal. It was her second medal in the event, following silver last year, and it comes at the end of a fantastic season.

In the Men's Elite race, Matteo Trentin took the silver medal in the toughest conditions in memory. He gave his heart and soul to carry the Italian flag to the podium and his silver medal fills his nation with pride.

All three riders belong to the Mitchelton-SCOTT team and raced on Pirelli P ZEROTM Velo tubular tyres, developed for and with the Australian team to deliver maximum reliability and performance. They helped the Mitchelton-SCOTT cyclists to safely face the very wet roads and low temperatures that characterized this edition of the World Championships.

'First of all, congratulations to Van Vleuten, Trentin and Spratt: they were exceptional!' comments Francesco Pietrangeli, Managing Director of Pirelli Bicycle Division. 'The World Championships in Yorkshire have given the tyres some serious testing: our P ZERO Velo came out on top. This is the second Worlds attendance for Pirelli and to total two golds, two silvers and one bronze medal, not even 24 months after the launch of our bicycle tyres, fills us with pride and also gives us important confirmations of the work done until today.'

'Pirelli has continued to develop our racing tyre to respond to the rider's needs in all weather and the trying conditions at the world championships in Yorkshire put our riders and equipment to the ultimate test - says Kevin Tabotta, Performance Director Mitchelton-SCOTT - our Pirelli tyres performed exceptionally well in both the dry conditions of Annemiek's 100km solo victory and the extremely wet and brutal conditions of Matteo's silver medal '.