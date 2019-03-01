Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PIRELLI VELO: FROM HI-PERFORMANCE ROAD RACING TIRES TO THE BRAND-NEW MTB LINE, THAT SHIFTS THE PARADIGM AND ELIMINATES CLIMATE VARIABLES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 03:34am EST

Milan (Italy), March 1st, 2019 - Pirelli Velo is the cycling Business Unit of Pirelli, world leader in the production of Prestige car tires and in the radial segment of the market for motorcycle tire spare parts.

Unique supplier since 2011 of F1 cars and since 2004 of the Superbike World Championship, thanks to a sporting history of over 110 years, Pirelli leverages and makes available to cycling the enormous wealth of knowledge, patents, tests, innovations and technologies developed since when in 1872 it was founded, to date.

In fact, that of Pirelli in cycling, is a return: the first bike tires of the company date back to 1895 and, over time, famous road cyclists rode on Pirelli tires such as Fausto Coppi, Gino Bartali or Alfredo Binda. The production of Pirelli bicycle tires ceased at the end of the 1980s.

In June 2017, after almost 30 years, Pirelli entered the road cycling market with PZero Velo. Pirelli road racing tires have been the subject of extensive research and development, market analysis, laboratory and road tests, which lasted over 2 years. As for the famous car tire of the same name, the P ZERO, the PZero Velo also draw on the best of Pirelli technology and are positioned in the mid-high end of the consumer market. In the same year, Pirelli also joined in the major cycling competitions, as a sponsor of the Giro d'Italia and partner of the white jersey of the Giro Under 23. A partnership that was reconfirmed for 2018 as well.

A few months after the launch of its road tires, the company quickly extended its distribution network. Today, Pirelli bike tires are sold in 42 countries around the world, as well as being available on the dedicated e-commerce site velo.pirelli.com

The latter, presented at the end of December 2017, offers consumers some exclusive and unique products, which can only be purchased online, such as the color versions of the PZero Velo tires or the capsule collection of cycling apparel, designed by Pirelli Design in collaboration with Castelli.

In 2018 Pirelli was already on the wheels of one of the most important road racing professional teams: Mitchelton-SCOTT, which in the same year, with Simon Yates, reached the top of the World Tour ranking. The Australian team partnership has been reconfirmed for 2019 as well. For the new Scorpion MTB tires a new team will join the list: the Italian Elite XCM Trek-Selle San Marco, which includes the national Marathon champion Samuele Porro. International debut for the Scorpion MTB tires will take place at Absa Cape Epic 2019.

By developing dedicated tires for and together with the teams, Pirelli adopts the same approach in cycling as the one they adopt in high-level motor racing: working together with the teams, in a continuous exchange of feedback, to reach the maximum performance and translate it into products suitable for the final consumer.

In 2018 the company signed a partnership with RCS Sport, which saw Pirelli alongside the Strade Bianche race and the Tour of Lombardy 2018.

In June 2018, Pirelli launched its first Tubeless Ready road tire: Cinturato. In a short time, the tire sat at the top of many expert press tests, for its excellent performance in terms of durability and protection against punctures, as well as excellent smoothness and handling.

At Eurobike 2018, the most important European bike trade fair taking place in Germany, Pirelli also entered the e-bike, urban bike, trekking and tourism segment, with the Cycl-e range.

Today, the company presents Scorpion MTB, the range dedicated to mountain biking, which shifts the focus from the bike to the terrain, offering tires suitable for any type of surface and ensuring grip, handling and speed regardless of climates and weather conditions.

Like all Pirelli Velo bike tires, the new range of MTB tires has also been developed in the center of Pirelli innovation, the R & D laboratories of Milano Bicocca: the main location among 11 Pirelli research centers in the world, with over 1,000 dedicated researchers, allocates around 200 million euros each year for the development and innovation of its tires.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:51aARDEA RESOURCES : Appoints Chief Executive Officer
AQ
03:51aKADIMASTEM : Announces the Completion of Cell Transplantation of AstroRx in ALS Patients for Cohort A in Phase I/IIa of Its Clinical Trial
AQ
03:51aEVR : Appoints Former Shazam Executive As Commercial Chief
AQ
03:49aZHENGZHOU YUTONG BUS : Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Jan. 2019
PU
03:49aRTX A/S : Share repurchase programme
AQ
03:46aBONDUELLE : - Statement of availability of Half-Year Financial report on December 31, 2018
GL
03:46aALLIED BANK : ABL holds awareness seminar on SME financing
AQ
03:46aRIGHTMOVE : shares fall on slowing full-year profit growth
RE
03:45aALM BRAND A/S : . Brand – Report on trading in . Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties
AQ
03:44aJUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : full-year pretax profits down 7 percent after drop in assets
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
3INTERPUBLIC GROUP : WPP gives investors relief with better than feared results
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - OPL 245 – RDS plc informed of DPP preparing to prosecu..
5AKER BP : Norway's Aker BP switching gears from M&A to exploration

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.