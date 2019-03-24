PIVOT Fintech Gets Capital Markets Services License From The Monetary Authority Of Singapore

PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd. (“PIVOT”), the digital wealth management
technology services venture backed by Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.
(“PINTEC”; NASDAQ: PT) and FWD Group announced today that it has been
granted a Capital Markets Services (“CMS”) license by the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS).
PIVOT’s CMS license, which comes after the recently published MAS
Guidelines on the Provision of Digital Advisory Services on 8 October
2018, allows the company to offer AI-driven investment services directly
to retail clients.
“This significant Singapore milestone marks the start of PIVOT’s
ambition to deliver innovative wealth management solutions in Southeast
Asia,” said PIVOT CEO Victor Lye, who created PIVOT’s proprietary
gamified risk profiling analytics to drive financial inclusiveness.
PIVOT’s core shareholder, PINTEC, has proven technology and expertise in
delivering AI-driven global asset allocation and money management
services to financial institutions in the highly competitive China
market. By integrating PIVOT’s proprietary risk profiling analytics and
client onboarding portal with PINTEC’s AI technology, PIVOT has
developed its own end-to-end digital investment management service
powered by machine learning AI.
PIVOT’s consumer brand is “SquirrelSave”, which designs asset allocation
solutions using AI-driven real-time model portfolios comprised of
Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”) and 24x7 analytics, always managed
according to the specified risk profile of each investor.
“Machine learning AI can track and predict real-time investment
risk-return outcomes more efficiently than humans. SquirrelSave can
address the risk management needs of existing investors and the unmet
needs of the unserved and underserved, with professionalism, integrity,
value, objectivity and transparency,” said Victor Lye. “PIVOT’s entry
into the consumer space with this CMS license supports our vision of
financial inclusiveness through constructive disruption and supports
Singapore’s vision to be a fintech innovation hub.”
Strategically, PIVOT will bridge PINTEC’s extensive AI-driven experience
in China and Singapore’s fintech development. A near-term goal is for
PIVOT to train a local AI talent pool in collaboration with Singapore
educational institutions.
PINTEC’s AI-driven asset allocation system is branded “POLARIS” in
China. Launched in June 2016, POLARIS has successfully implemented
machine learning AI platforms for mainstream Chinese financial
institutions such as Minsheng Securities, Bank of Zhengzhou, and Guoyuan
Securities.
“At PINTEC, we are very pleased to support PIVOT’s growth in Singapore
with our asset allocation algorithms that have passed rigorous testing
and regulatory compliance standards to meet the growing demand for low
cost, transparent and risk-managed long-term investment portfolios,”
said Zheng Yudong, CEO of PINTEC’s Wealth Management Business.
“As a core shareholder, PINTEC is excited at the opportunities offered
by the CMS license in Singapore and will continue to support PIVOT in
its mission to offer digital wealth management technology services
powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning throughout
Southeast Asia.”
About PIVOT Fintech
Singapore-based PIVOT Fintech was launched in Oct 2017 by corporate
entrepreneur Victor Lye and the PINTEC Group (www.pintec.com)
to offer B2B & B2C digital wealth management technology services
throughout Southeast Asia powered by AI and machine learning. PIVOT is
PINTEC’s first venture outside of China and is also backed by the FWD
Group which owns a pan-Asia life insurer, and angel investors.
For more information, please visit www.pivotfintech.com
About PINTEC
PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial
services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its
open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end
users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a
full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale
financing, personal installment loans, business installment loans, to
wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and
reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of
industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce,
telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial
technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings; as
well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers,
insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance
companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions.
For more information, please visit www.pintec.com.
