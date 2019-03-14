PIXID :'s Mark Kieve Named Personality of the Year at the Onrec Online Recruitment Awards 2019

Workforce management solutions provider PIXID is delighted to announce
that Mark Kieve, the CEO if its UK
arm, has received the Personality of the Year Award at the 15th
annual Onrec Online Recruitment Awards, held in London on March 7th at
the Grange St Paul’s Hotel. 220 industry leaders were present at the
ceremony.
Commenting on the award, Stuart Gentle, Publisher of Onrec, remarked: “We
at Onrec were impressed by the nominees at our Online Recruitment
Awards. The calibre of finalists impressed us greatly. Congratulations
to Mark for winning The Personality of the Year Award. He has been at
the forefront of the online recruitment industry for the past 20 years
and the award to recognise his dedication to the industry is thoroughly
deserved!”
Mark heads the UK arm of PIXID, the European leader in end-to-end
cloud-based recruitment solutions, a role he has held since its
acquisition of Amris, the world-class ATS solution and Employee-Check,
the online candidate reference platform. Mark has dedicated himself to
online recruitment for the past 17 years, and as CEO of the Internet
Corporation he formulated the vision and strategic direction that led to
the creation of Amris and Employee-Check. Mark continues to drive the
development of the platforms as well as their integration into a single
differentiated digital offering with PIXID that helps customers of all
sizes to streamline every possible aspect of the recruitment process –
from job posting and candidate management to skill matching and the
maintenance of a candidate talent pool.
Etienne Colella, President of PIXID SAS, commented: “Mark is a
very worthy recipient of this reward. He has been driving innovation in
online recruitment in the UK for almost two decades, working closely
with clients to develop solutions that really make a difference. His
enthusiasm is infectious to those around him and we are excited about
what we can achieve together in the UK over the coming years.”
Commenting on his award, Mark Kieve said: “It is tremendously
satisfying to be recognised by Onrec in this way. When I first entered
the recruitment industry having developed online technology for the real
estate industry, I was motivated by the difference technology could make
in an industry of immense social importance. People and talent are what
drive our economy, and we need to harness technology to help businesses
find and compete for talent more efficiently for the good of our economy
at large. We are very excited about our offering at PIXID and the new
wave of innovation we are bringing to market.”
About PIXID
Created in 2004, PIXID is the leading VMS in France to offer a complete
SAAS application compliant with the many aspects of French regulation
for providing and using temporary staff. PIXID’s platform enables
clients of all sizes to efficiently manage its temporary workers via a
simple, scalable and cost-effective platform. The PIXID offering manages
recruiters, suppliers and employment contracts while helping to ensure
that its clients are compliant with the latest employment regulations.
More than 100,000 client locations are daily connected through PIXID to
lower their costs and work more efficiently with their suppliers
on-line. Today, the company deals with 4,000,000 contracts. Very
innovative services, like the electronic signature of HR contracts are
available to customers ranging from large accounts to SMB.
PIXID works in close partnership with the French Ministry of Labour,
Employment, Vocational Training and Social Dialogue in its heartland and
has established working relationships with The Recruitment & Employment
Confederation and The Association of Professional Staffing Companies
since its foray into the UK market.
For more information, visit www.pixid.fr/en
and follow @PIXID_Group
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005675/en/