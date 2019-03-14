Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PIXID :'s Mark Kieve Named Personality of the Year at the Onrec Online Recruitment Awards 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Reward recognises Mark Kieve’s role and influence in developing innovative online recruitment solutions

Workforce management solutions provider PIXID is delighted to announce that Mark Kieve, the CEO if its UK arm, has received the Personality of the Year Award at the 15th annual Onrec Online Recruitment Awards, held in London on March 7th at the Grange St Paul’s Hotel. 220 industry leaders were present at the ceremony.

Commenting on the award, Stuart Gentle, Publisher of Onrec, remarked: “We at Onrec were impressed by the nominees at our Online Recruitment Awards. The calibre of finalists impressed us greatly. Congratulations to Mark for winning The Personality of the Year Award. He has been at the forefront of the online recruitment industry for the past 20 years and the award to recognise his dedication to the industry is thoroughly deserved!

Mark heads the UK arm of PIXID, the European leader in end-to-end cloud-based recruitment solutions, a role he has held since its acquisition of Amris, the world-class ATS solution and Employee-Check, the online candidate reference platform. Mark has dedicated himself to online recruitment for the past 17 years, and as CEO of the Internet Corporation he formulated the vision and strategic direction that led to the creation of Amris and Employee-Check. Mark continues to drive the development of the platforms as well as their integration into a single differentiated digital offering with PIXID that helps customers of all sizes to streamline every possible aspect of the recruitment process – from job posting and candidate management to skill matching and the maintenance of a candidate talent pool.

Etienne Colella, President of PIXID SAS, commented: “Mark is a very worthy recipient of this reward. He has been driving innovation in online recruitment in the UK for almost two decades, working closely with clients to develop solutions that really make a difference. His enthusiasm is infectious to those around him and we are excited about what we can achieve together in the UK over the coming years.”

Commenting on his award, Mark Kieve said: “It is tremendously satisfying to be recognised by Onrec in this way. When I first entered the recruitment industry having developed online technology for the real estate industry, I was motivated by the difference technology could make in an industry of immense social importance. People and talent are what drive our economy, and we need to harness technology to help businesses find and compete for talent more efficiently for the good of our economy at large. We are very excited about our offering at PIXID and the new wave of innovation we are bringing to market.”

About PIXID

Created in 2004, PIXID is the leading VMS in France to offer a complete SAAS application compliant with the many aspects of French regulation for providing and using temporary staff. PIXID’s platform enables clients of all sizes to efficiently manage its temporary workers via a simple, scalable and cost-effective platform. The PIXID offering manages recruiters, suppliers and employment contracts while helping to ensure that its clients are compliant with the latest employment regulations. More than 100,000 client locations are daily connected through PIXID to lower their costs and work more efficiently with their suppliers on-line. Today, the company deals with 4,000,000 contracts. Very innovative services, like the electronic signature of HR contracts are available to customers ranging from large accounts to SMB.

PIXID works in close partnership with the French Ministry of Labour, Employment, Vocational Training and Social Dialogue in its heartland and has established working relationships with The Recruitment & Employment Confederation and The Association of Professional Staffing Companies since its foray into the UK market.

For more information, visit www.pixid.fr/en and follow @PIXID_Group


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Warns of Another Year of Falling Profits--3rd Update
DJ
01:15pKORIAN :  2018 Results above Guidance
BU
01:14pTELEFONICA : Telefónica announces the closing and payment of the issuance of Undated Deeply Subordinated Guaranteed Fixed Rate Reset Securities by its affiliate Telefónica Europe B.V.
PU
01:14pANGLO AMERICAN : Floating solar panels to boost efficiency at Chilean copper mine
RE
01:14pNETFLIX : PATRICK BRICE TO DIRECT “THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE” FOR NETFLIX
PU
01:14pMARTIN SORRELL : WPP Will Pay Martin Sorrell More Than 2 Million Pounds in Shares as Part of Long-Term Bonus
DJ
01:13pLLOYDS BANKING : Inquiry into Lloyds' handling of HBOS fraud slips to 2020 - source
RE
01:13pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:12pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : It's Good to Be Bad in Rise of Shadows™—Coming to Hearthstone® April 9
BU
01:11pU.S. lawmakers say Boeing 737 MAX 8 grounded for at least 'weeks'
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
2O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
4Oil prices mixed as OPEC renews call for cuts, lowers demand outlook
5DE'LONGHI SPA : DE'LONGHI : Approval of financial results as of December 31, 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.