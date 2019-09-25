PIXUP, a Portfolio Service for Photographers, Enters Taiwan

- PIXUP, a photography platform for photographers starts promotion in Taiwan

- Joins 2019 Taipei International Photography & Media Equipment Exhibition

PIXUP (thepixup.com) of BBTree, which combined unlimited portfolio service and World’s first free image service that distributes ad revenue to photographers will be joining 2019 Taipei International Photography & Media Equipment Exhibition, which is a major photography exhibition in Taiwan from September 27-30, 2019.

PIXUP service with the slogan of “Safe and Free image” allows you to download an unlimited number of commercially usable images from Free Market after a free and simple registration. Unlike other free image services, it screens the infringement of portrait/property rights of each content and also leaves both contributor’s upload history and user’s download history to protect both sides from all copyright issues that may arise. Photographers can freely upload the photo to their gallery and share only the photos they want on the Free Market wherein users can download the photos. PIXUP operates an advertising system and shares 50% of all ad revenue to the photographers according to the download rate of their images. Through various photo challenges held every month, cash prizes are presented as well.

PIXUP plans to expand its influence in the Taiwan region by appealing to the photographer friendly features of PIXUP: 1. Free unlimited portfolio service 2. Free Market which shares advertising revenue as Contributor Grant. PIXUP is planning to develop various partnerships with Taiwan local businesses during its Taiwan promotions.

The PIXUP booth (J816) in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center will hold SNS event and will provide various small and big gifts to all visitors at the booth. There will be a 1:1 photographer application inquiry and tutorial corner for all local photographers who drop by the booth too.

