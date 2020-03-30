Log in
PJ SOLOMON Expands Debt Advisory & Restructuring Practice with Hiring of Tero Jänne as a Managing Director

03/30/2020 | 09:05am EDT

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has appointed Tero Jänne as a Managing Director in its Debt Advisory & Restructuring Practice.

Mr. Jänne brings more than two decades of capital structure advisory experience to PJ SOLOMON, having advised clients in the oil & gas, healthcare, consumer products, and industrials sectors. He joins an established Debt Advisory & Restructuring team and will work extensively with the firm’s leading Houston-based Energy practice.

“Tero will bolster our capabilities in Debt Advisory & Restructuring at a time when our clients across industries are facing unprecedented challenges,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of PJ SOLOMON.  “The economic uncertainties we face today, along with the upheaval in the energy sector, will have a major impact on most businesses, many of which face immediate liquidity and financing needs. Tero will play a major role in helping our clients, particularly those in the energy sector, navigate today’s difficult and complex market environment.”

Derek Pitts, Head of Debt Advisory & Restructuring at PJ SOLOMON added, “We are fortunate to bring on such an accomplished banker to our team during this time when clients across all industries are increasingly looking to us for advice on addressing existing balance sheet options, new capital alternatives and longer-term strategic solutions. Along with my partners Mark Hootnick and Joe Stein, and our Senior Advisor Anders Maxwell, Tero joins a world-class team of strategic advisors.”

During his over twenty-year career, Mr. Jänne has been a Managing Director and a senior team member in both the restructuring groups at Rothschild & Co and Jefferies LLC, among other investment banking roles. Throughout his career, he has executed more than 65 transactions with a deal value in excess of $50 billion. 

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information visit PJSOLOMON.com.

Media Contact:
Nick Theccanat
ntheccanat@pjsolomon.com
212.508.1636

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
