PJM CEO Andrew L. Ott Appointed to the Board of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew L. Ott, president and CEO of PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest grid operator, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

"PJM plays a unique and integral role to the success of every business in the Philadelphia region," said Ott. "I'm excited for the opportunity to join the leaders that help shape its economy."

"We are so thrilled to have Andy join our board of directors," said Rob Wonderling, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. "His breadth and depth of understanding about our region and critical work in truly powering our nation make him a superb addition to our business and civic leadership."

PJM Interconnection, based in Valley Forge, Pa., directs the flow of power for a 13-state region that includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. PJM also oversees the wholesale electricity markets that have helped achieve a reliable grid and historically low wholesale electricity prices, all while attracting billions of dollars of investment in cleaner, less costly, more efficient generation resources.

Ott has been with PJM for 20 years and also serves as a PJM Board member. He was responsible for the design and implementation of the PJM wholesale electricity market, the largest in the world. He has extensive experience in power system engineering, transmission planning, applied mathematics, and is internationally recognized as an expert in electricity market design.

Ott holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science in applied statistics from Villanova University.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,042 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia brings area businesses and civic leaders together to promote growth and create opportunity in the region. Its members represent eleven counties, three states and roughly 600,000 employees from thousands of member companies and organizations. It advocates for regional development, business-friendly public policies and economic prosperity.

