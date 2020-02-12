PJM Interconnection : Announces Executive Appointments

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today that the PJM Board of Managers has appointed Lisa M. Drauschak and Asim Z. Haque to the PJM executive team.

Drauschak has been promoted to Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Her responsibilities will include budget and analysis, controllership, financial reporting, payroll, tax records, market settlements, procurement and treasury.

Drauschak has two decades of experience in financial and account management. She joined PJM in 1999 and has spearheaded numerous initiatives, including tax strategies, streamlining and managing costs, and led the successful completion of PJM's SOC 1 audit with no reportable exceptions. Drauschak holds a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from Villanova University. In her new role, she will be an officer of the company and report to the CEO.

"I'm delighted to have Lisa join PJM's executive team," said Manu Asthana, President and CEO. "With her wealth of experience in financial management, Lisa brings strategic oversight, financial discipline and long-range strategies that will help PJM achieve its business objectives."

Haque has been named Vice President – State and Member Services. Haque will oversee State Government Policy, Electricity Infrastructure Policy, and Member Services which includes Stakeholder Affairs, Client Management, Knowledge Management, and State and Member Training. Haque joined PJM last year to focus on strategic policy initiatives. Prior to joining PJM, Haque was chairman and chief executive officer of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO). Haque has a bachelor's in chemistry and political science from Case Western Reserve University and his Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. In his new role, Haque will also report to the CEO.

"Asim's insights, leadership and ability to develop relationships are an asset to PJM as we continue to navigate the complexities that come with dynamic changes in the energy industry," Asthana noted. "I'm delighted he's also joining the executive team."

Both executive promotions are effective February 26, 2020.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,236 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

