PJM Interconnection LLC : Announces Retirement of Suzanne Daugherty

PJM ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF SUZANNE DAUGHERTY

(Valley Forge, Pa. - February 20, 2019) - PJM Interconnection announced today that Suzanne S. Daugherty is retiring from the organization. The senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer will retire effective April 1, 2019.

"We are grateful for Suzanne's many contributions to the organization and employees of PJM over the past 20 years," said Andrew L. Ott, president and chief executive officer. "From her diligent work to establish the stated rate plan to her leadership of the Advanced Control Center project, we will always be grateful for her dedication to PJM and our members."

Daugherty has had a distinguished career at PJM. She joined the regional transmission organization in 1998 and has managed a number of groups throughout the organization, including Business Planning & Rates and the Controllership. In 2004, she assumed the role of vice president, CFO and treasurer and in 2013, she was named senior vice president, CFO and treasurer.

In addition, Daugherty has been integral to PJM stakeholder meetings. As the chair of PJM's Markets and Reliability Committee and Finance Committee, she has played a key role in explaining extremely technical information to PJM's members and stakeholders.

"It has been my honor and privilege to serve PJM's employees and members for more than two decades," stated Daugherty. "I am proud to have been part of such an outstanding team doing extremely important work, and I know PJM will continue to forge ahead with innovation, integrity and outstanding service to its members."

Daugherty sponsored the first women's employee resource group at PJM. She is also active in the community, as a member of the board of directors for Pope John Paul II High School in Royersford, Pa.

PJM has already begun to review its succession plans and will transition Daugherty's responsibilities in the coming weeks.

PJM Interconnection,founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,042 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.