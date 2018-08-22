PJM Interconnection LLC : Phillips Appointed to U.S. DOE Advisory Committee

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PJM's Phillips Appointed to U.S. DOE Advisory Committee

(Valley Forge, Pa. - Aug. 22, 2018) - PJM Interconnection's Darlene J. Phillips, director - strategic policy and external affairs, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Energy's Electricity Advisory Committee by Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

The committee advises the Department of Energy (DOE) in defining strategies for long-term planning and priorities for power grid modernization. The committee provides recommendations on deployment of smart grid technologies, research and development of energy storage technologies, new electric transmission and integration of renewable resources onto the power grid.

"I'm proud to serve on the DOE's Electricity Advisory Committee," said Phillips, who will serve a two-year term. "It affords the industry's leaders an opportunity to inform the DOE on critical implementation issues related to regional transmission planning, open access system operations and the nation's policy of competitive, non-discriminatory wholesale electricity markets."

PJM manages the largest electric power grid in North America and administers the world's largest competitive market for electricity. It ensures reliable power supplies for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

Phillips leads PJM's State Government Policy regulatory and legislative efforts and drives strategic communication efforts on key industry matters. Prior to joining PJM, she was a member of the senior leadership team in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator's External Affairs Division, leading the Issues Management, Corporate Communications and External Training departments.

She holds a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University School of Law, and a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan.

PJM Interconnection,founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,042 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

###