Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the EGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 08:05am EDT

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the EGM

23.09.2019 / 15:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Resolutions taken by the EGM
 

Moscow, Russian Federation (23 September 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that the following resolutions were adopted at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting ("EGM") held in the form of a face-to-face meeting on 23 September 2019:
 

- To early terminate the powers of the Company's Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 28 June 2019

- To elect the Board of Directors of the Company in the following composition:

- Maxim Anipkin

- Evgeny Bystrykh

- Alexander Esikov

- Igor Ivanov

- Anton Rybalkin

- Anna Serebryanikova

- Natalya Chumachenko

 

For more information:
PJSC MegaFon

Media: Tel: + 7 925 696 0507 pr@megafon.ru
Investors: Tel: +7 495 926 2012 ir@megafon.ru

 

Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.


23.09.2019 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

878089  23.09.2019 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=878089&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34aTREATY CREEK DRILLING RESULTS : Further Extension of the Goldstorm Mineralization with an Additional 150m Step-Out Along Strike Intercepting the Largest Gold Interval Drilled to Date; 1081.5m Averaging 0.589 G/T Gold Including an Upper Interval of 301.5m Containing 0.828 G/T Gold
AQ
08:33aTHOMAS COOK : Countries' different reactions to Thomas Cook bankruptcy
RE
08:33aTHOMAS COOK OWES TUNISIAN HOTELS 60 MILLION EUROS : minister
RE
08:33a2019 HEMP CROP : Harvest Equipment Mobilized to Site and Harvest Has Begun
AQ
08:33aMFG CHEMICAL : 's Gavin Family Receives Multiple Honors from Auburn University
BU
08:33aKandi Vehicles Signs Purchase Framework Agreement with DGL Group for 300,000 Electric Scooters and 500,000 Electric Self-Balancing Scooters
GL
08:33aHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share
BU
08:33aBOSTON PRIVATE : Announces Integration of KLS Professional Advisors Group with Boston Private : Wealth
BU
08:32aSKY : News unveils new programme schedule
PU
08:32aPIRAEUS BANK : among the 130 banks that signed the Principles for Responsible Banking
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3THOMAS COOK GROUP : Thomas Cook collapse boosts rival holiday companies, budget airlines
4ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
5China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group