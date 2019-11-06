DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PJSC Polyus: Determination of placement price of shares



06.11.2019 / 16:30

Press Release 6 November 2019

PJSC Polyus

Determination of the placement price and the commencement date for the placement of the additional ordinary shares

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company determined today the placement price of the Company's ordinary registered uncertificated shares of the additional issue (registered by the Bank of Russia on 24 October 2019 under the state registration number 1-01-55192-E-002D, placed by way of closed subscription) (the "Shares"), including to persons having the pre-emption right to purchase the Shares, in the amount of RUB 7 352 per one Share.

The General Director of the Company determined today that 7 November 2019 shall be the commencement date for the placement of the Shares.

The completion date of the placement of the Shares shall be the earliest of the following dates:

1. one year from the date of state registration of the additional issue of the Shares;

2. the date of placement of the last Share; or

3. the date of receipt by the Issuer of a written notice from JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk, the sole participant of the closed subscription, of its refusal to purchase the Shares in full or in part.

As required by applicable law and the decision on the Shares issue, the placement of Shares to JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk may commence following the expiration of the pre-emption right period.

Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 10 gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).



Enquiries

Investor contact

Victor Drozdov, Director Investor Relations

+7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com



Media contact

Victoria Vasilyeva, Director Public Relations

+7 (495) 641 33 77

vasilevavs@polyus.com

Information in this announcement may constitute inside information.



