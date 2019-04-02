Log in
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 04, 2019

0
04/02/2019 | 10:40am EDT

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 04, 2019

02-Apr-2019 / 16:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 04, 2019

April 02, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on April 04, 2019.

 

The agenda includes the following items:

 

  1.          Review of the Company shareholders' proposals on the nomination of candidates for election to the management and supervisory bodies of RusHydro.
  2.          Review of the Company shareholders' proposals on matters to be placed on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of RusHydro.
  3.          On consideration of matters of significant importance to the Company.

 

The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements.

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h.

Russian Federation owns 60.6% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 225 3232 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

 

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements.

We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. 

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 8044
EQS News ID: 794975

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
