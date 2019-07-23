Log in
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on July 26, 2019

07/23/2019 | 10:05am EDT

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on July 26, 2019

23-Jul-2019 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on July 26, 2019

July 23, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on July 26, 2019.

 

The agenda includes the following items:

 

  1. On election of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.
  2.          On election of Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.
  3.          On formation of the Committees of the Company's Board of Directors.
  4.          On approval of the Board's action plan for the second half of 2019.
  5. On determination of position of the Company (its representatives) in governing bodies of subsidiaries.
  6. On evaluation of independence of a member of the Board of Directors.

 

 

The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements.

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h.

Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the MICEX and RTS stock exchanges, and included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 14384
EQS News ID: 845485

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=845485&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
