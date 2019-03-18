Log in
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on March 26, 2019

03/18/2019 | 02:40am EDT

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
18-March-2019 / 07:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on March 26, 2019

March 18, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on March 26, 2019.

 

The agenda includes the following items:

 

  1. On consolidated investment program of RusHydro Group for 2020-2024 and 2019 (updated) and on consolidated Investment Program of PJSC RusHydro for 2020-2024 and 2019 (updated).
  2. Approval of report on public technological and price audit of investment projects for 2018, including results of consolidated analysis of audits and findings of public hearings.
  3. On approval of the Company's investment projects for public technological and price audit in 2019-2020.
  4. On approval of Report on organization of PJSC RusHydro Insurance protection in 2018.
  5. On determination of position of the PJSC RusHydro (its representatives) in governing bodies of subsidiaries.
  6. On consideration of matters of significant importance to the Company.

 

The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements.

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h.

Russian Federation owns 60.6% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 225 3232 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

 

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements.

We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. 

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 7836
EQS News ID: 788319

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
