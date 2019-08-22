Log in
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 1H 2019 IFRS results and management conference call

08/22/2019 | 04:20am EDT

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 1H 2019 IFRS results and management conference call

22-Aug-2019 / 10:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of 1H 2019 IFRS results and management conference call 

August 22, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it will publish its condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the 2nd quarter and 1st half of 2019 on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

The results will be published after 14.00 (Moscow time). The management will host a conference call along with a web-cast on the results at 16.00 Moscow time (14:00 London time). The call will be in English.

 

DIAL-IN DETAILS

United Kingdom

+44 2071943759

United Kingdom

08003766183

United States

United States

+1 844 286 0643

+1 646 722 4916

Russia

+7 495 646 9315

Russia

88005009863

 

CONFERENCE ID: PIN: 72435264#


Please dial 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call.

 

Playback is available for 7 days since the date of the conference call at the following numbers:

 

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 20 33 64 51 47 

Russia

US and Canada

+7 495 249 1671

+1 646 722 4969

 

PLAYBACK ID: 418870360#   

 

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is among the top-5 in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.4 GW.

Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the MICEX and RTS stock exchanges, and included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 17676
EQS News ID: 861723

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861723&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
