Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 04:20am EST

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2019

04-Feb-2019 / 10:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2019

February 4, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) published its financial calendar for 2019.

 

January 31   4Q and FY 2018 operating results

February - March (TBC)  Capital markets day (Moscow)

February 28   4Q and FY 2018 RAS results (non-consolidated)

March 14    4Q and FY 2018 IFRS results & conference call

April 18    1Q 2019 operating results

April 29    1Q 2019 RAS results (non-consolidated)

June 6    1Q 2019 IFRS results

June (TBC)   Annual General Meeting of Shareholders*

July (TBC)   Dividend record date**

July 18    2Q and 1H 2019 operating results

July 30    2Q and 1H 2019 RAS results (non-consolidated)

August 29   2Q and 1H 2019 IFRS results & conference call

October 22   3Q and 9M 2019 operating results

October 30   3Q and 9M 2019 RAS results (non-consolidated)

November - December (TBC) Capital markets day (Moscow)

November 28   3Q and 9M 2019 IFRS results & conference call

 

The full calendar of upcoming events and disclosures is available on the Company's website at: http://www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/IR_events

The Company will notify of any significant changes in the calendar or important ad hoc events.

* The Annual General Shareholders Meeting is held no earlier than two months and no later than six months after the end of the reporting year.

** In accordance with the Federal law No. 208-FZ of December 26, 1995, the dividend record date may not be earlier than 10 days, and may not be later than 20 days after, the date of the resolution of the general shareholders meeting approving the payment of the dividend.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h.

Russian Federation owns 60.6% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 225 3232 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

 

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements.

We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. 

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 7344
EQS News ID: 772109

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772109&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:29aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : US-based Occidental to explore oil, gas in Abu Dhabi
AQ
05:29aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil earnings fall, revenue rises in 4th qtr. '18
AQ
05:29aANADARKO PETROLEUM : signs LNG sale, purchase agreement with CNOOC
AQ
05:29aCHEVRON : revenue, earnings increase in 4Q18
AQ
05:27aNAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Board Launches Strategic Review Process; Announces Termination of CEO Sean Dollinger and Commences Legal Action
AQ
05:24aAAR : Airinmar Signs Warranty Support Agreement with Major European Low-Cost Carrier - General News - News
AQ
05:23aBOYD GAMING : Embrace the Cold Weather at Kansas Star this February with a $25,000 Cash Giveaway, Bonus Multipliers, Karaoke, Dining Specials, Live Music, Concerts and More
AQ
05:19aNISSAN MOTOR : Union meets Nissan after it axes plans to build new model in Britain
RE
05:15aDEERE MPANY : John Deere Stage V, OEM Stage V Ready, BAUMA
AQ
05:14aRESOURCE GENERATION : Megawatts to Mines Syama Power Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says probes find no evidence of criminal misconduct
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags
4GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Take Five - Dogs and Pigs. World markets themes for the week ahead
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Bid to Shed Russia Loan Under Scrutiny

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.