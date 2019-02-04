PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2019

Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2019

February 4, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) published its financial calendar for 2019.

January 31 4Q and FY 2018 operating results

February - March (TBC) Capital markets day (Moscow)

February 28 4Q and FY 2018 RAS results (non-consolidated)

March 14 4Q and FY 2018 IFRS results & conference call

April 18 1Q 2019 operating results

April 29 1Q 2019 RAS results (non-consolidated)

June 6 1Q 2019 IFRS results

June (TBC) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders*

July (TBC) Dividend record date**

July 18 2Q and 1H 2019 operating results

July 30 2Q and 1H 2019 RAS results (non-consolidated)

August 29 2Q and 1H 2019 IFRS results & conference call

October 22 3Q and 9M 2019 operating results

October 30 3Q and 9M 2019 RAS results (non-consolidated)

November - December (TBC) Capital markets day (Moscow)

November 28 3Q and 9M 2019 IFRS results & conference call

The full calendar of upcoming events and disclosures is available on the Company's website at: http://www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/IR_events

The Company will notify of any significant changes in the calendar or important ad hoc events.

* The Annual General Shareholders Meeting is held no earlier than two months and no later than six months after the end of the reporting year.

** In accordance with the Federal law No. 208-FZ of December 26, 1995, the dividend record date may not be earlier than 10 days, and may not be later than 20 days after, the date of the resolution of the general shareholders meeting approving the payment of the dividend.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h.

Russian Federation owns 60.6% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 225 3232 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements.

We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.