PJSC RusHydro: Notice of change in holdings of subsidiary

December 26, 2018. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that following a number of related corporate actions its direct ownership of JSC Gidroinvest (Yakutsk, Sakha Republic (Yakutia), Russian Federation, INN: 7814382859, OGRN: 1077847558381) changed from 66.81% to 88.04%, indirect ownership of shares of JSC Gidroinvest changed from 33.19% to 11.96%.

The grounds on which the issuer has received the right to dispose of a certain number of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital: entering into a property trust agreement.

Number and percentage of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital that the issuer had the right to dispose of before the effective date of the relevant grounds: direct disposal of 9,553,493,704 ordinary shares, which constitutes 66.81% of votes; indirect disposal of 4,746,189,109 ordinary registered shares, which constitutes 33.19% of votes; total disposal of 14,299,682,813 ordinary shares, which constitutes 100% of votes.

Number and percentage of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital to which the issuer received the right of disposal after the effective date of the applicable grounds: direct disposal of 12,589,881,034 ordinary shares, which constitutes 88.04% of votes; indirect disposal of 1,709,801,779 ordinary registered shares, which constitutes 11.96% of votes; total disposal of 14,299,682,813 ordinary shares, which constitutes 100% of votes.

Effective date of the grounds based on which the issuer has received the right to dispose of a certain number of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital: date on which the voting shares of JSC Gidroinvest were credited to the deposit account of PJSC RusHydro with the depository December 25, 2018.

Date on which the issuer learned of the grounds based on which the issuer received the right to dispose of a certain number of votes that constitutes 5% or has become more than 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 50%, 75%, or 95% of the total votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital: December 25, 2018.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.0 GW, heat capacity - 18.5 thousand GCal/h.

Russian Federation owns 60.6% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

