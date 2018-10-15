PJSC RusHydro: Notice of change in shareholder

Notice of change in shareholder

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that George Rizhinashvili, First deputy General Director of PJSC RusHydro and Member of the Company's Management Board, reduced his stake in the Company from 0,01286% to 0,003138%. The transactions took place on September 17, 2018 and September 18, 2018.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39 GW, heat capacity - 18.5 thousand GCal/h.

Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 225 3232 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements.

We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.