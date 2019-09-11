Log in
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of reorganization procedure of RusHydro's controlled company

09/11/2019 | 03:15am EDT

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of reorganization procedure of RusHydro's controlled company

11-Sep-2019 / 09:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of reorganization procedure of RusHydro's controlled company

 

September 11, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that on September 10, 2019, an entry on the initiation of the reorganization procedure was made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities regarding the reorganization of PJSC «Kamchatskenergo», a company controlled by RusHydro and is of significant importance thereto, through the merger of the other legal entities JSC «Geoterm» and PJSC «KamGEK».

 

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is among the top-5 in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.4 GW.

Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Group's GDRs are traded in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements.

We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 
