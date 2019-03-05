Log in
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro commissions third hydropower unit at Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP

03/05/2019 | 01:30am EST
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
RusHydro commissions third hydropower unit at Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP

05-March-2019 / 07:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RusHydro commissions third hydropower unit at Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP

 

March 5, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces commissioning of the third hydropower unit at Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP, the country's largest hydropower plant currently under construction located on the Kolyma River in the Magadan region of the Far Eastern Federal District. The facility's installed capacity increased almost two fold - from 168 MW to 310.5 MW. Nikolay Shulginov, Chairman of the Management Board - General Director of RusHydro and Sergey Nosov, governor of Magadan took part in the opening ceremony.

All main equipment of the plant, such as turbines, generators and power transformers is manufactured in Russia.

The plant is being built by RusHydro's controlled company - JSC Ust-SrednekanHESstroi.

 

 

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h.

Russian Federation owns 60.6% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX). Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 225 3232 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 7709
EQS News ID: 783727

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
