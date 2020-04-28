Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Now Available on Stadia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Click to Play the Battle Royale Phenomenon PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS with Stadia Pro

PUBG Corporation today announced that the acclaimed Battle Royale title, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), is now available on Stadia, the new generation gaming platform from Google. Gamers can purchase the game on the Stadia store or sign up via Stadia.com to receive a two-month trial of Stadia Pro - and getting to PUBG has never been easier, just click here. PUBG and Stadia continue to revolutionize the Battle Royale scene by offering gamers unprecedented convenience through cloud-based gaming that lets you play instantly across multiple screens, including TVs, PCs, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005238/en/

PUBG Stadia (Graphic: Business Wire)

PUBG Stadia (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gamers across North America and select European countries can drop in today and start playing PUBG on Stadia immediately. With cross-platform parties and cross-platform play included when playing with a controller, Stadia gamers can find their friends on console and battle together for that elusive chicken dinner. With the recent release of PUBG Season 7, it also means that gamers can explore the refreshed Vikendi map, Dinoland theme park, speeding trains, and all the other updates that are available to start playing instantly.

“PUBG pioneered the Battle Royale genre, and we’re excited to continue evolving and growing our audience with Stadia, the pioneer in cloud-based gaming,” said Ashley Youngsun Nam, Head of Console for PUBG Corporation. “With instant access to PUBG through Stadia Pro and access to cross-platform play, gamers have no excuse but to drop-in and land, loot, and survive in our iconic Battle Royale experience.”

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is purchasable on the Stadia store in available countries (full list at pubg.com/stadia). Gamers who sign up for Stadia Pro will receive PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS - Pioneer Edition, which can be upgraded to the Chicken Dinner Edition. Available options include:

  • PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS ($29.99 USD)
    • Base game
  • PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS - Pioneer Edition (Free for Stadia Pro subscribers, or $39.99 USD)
    • Base game
    • Survivor Pass: Cold Front
    • Stadia Exclusive Skin Set
  • PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS - Chicken Dinner Edition (Available until July 20 for $89.99 USD)
    • Stadia Pro subscribers can upgrade for $34.99 USD (42% off) until May 26
      • Base game
      • Survivor Pass: Cold Front
      • Stadia Exclusive Skin Set
      • 6,000 G-coins
      • Aviator Set
      • Brown Hat Ranger Set
      • Ivory School Uniform Set
      • Cheerleader Set
      • Factory Worker Set
      • Hipster Set

In PUBG, up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat other players in a visually and tactically rich battleground. Since its release, PUBG has sold over 65 million copies to date and surpassed the 55 million daily active users mark on all platforms (excluding China).

For assets, please click here. For more information on PUBG, please visit pubg.com or follow @PUBG_US on Twitter and Instagram.

About PUBG Corporation

PUBG Corporation, a member of the KRAFTON game union (former Bluehole Inc.), began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corporation in 2017. PUBG Corporation is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide. Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corporation has multiple operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan and China.

About Stadia

Stadia is Google’s new cloud based gaming platform that revolutionizes the way gamers access, play and enjoy their favorite games. Stadia lets you play the latest video games instantly with one-click on TVs, laptops, desktops, and select tablets and phones. It is free to try, and anyone who signs up will get two free months of Stadia Pro with instant access to nine games, including PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Destiny 2: The Collection, and GRID. Players can purchase even more games on the store, which will remain theirs to play even without a Stadia Pro subscription. With Stadia, games will never require a download or updates, making it the most accessible platform ever. Go to Stadia.com to play.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pPlanemakers slow plans for new jets as they focus on survival
RE
12:18pENERGICA : phase two to get underway with production resume
PU
12:18pEXEL INDUSTRIES : Press Release first Semester 2019-2020 revenue
PU
12:18pASK AN EXPERT : Understanding Regulation and Validation Processes for Biomarkers
PU
12:18pINTERNATIONAL BALER CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:17pHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M set to permanently close eight shops in Italy
RE
12:16pWorld's mine workers resist quick restart amid coronavirus
RE
12:16pSouthwest cuts Boeing jet deliveries after first quarterly loss in nine years
RE
12:16pBaby Car Seat Market 2019-2023 | Product Innovations to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:16pVIVENDI : Relating to an Employee Shareholding Plan
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Launches Region in Italy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group