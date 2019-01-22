Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PLCB Now Accepting Sealed Bids for Eighth Auction of Expired Restaurant Licenses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 12:12pm EST

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today issued an invitation for bids to award 25 expired restaurant licenses in the eighth license auction since Act 39 became effective in August 2016.

This auction includes one license in each of the following 25 counties: Berks, Blair, Bucks, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Sullivan, Venango, Wayne, and Westmoreland.

Bids for this restaurant license auction are due by noon Monday, March 25. The eighth auction will again use a sealed bid process, which has so far resulted in winning bids on 235 licenses offered in previous auctions. Bids will be opened Thursday, March 28, and auction winners will be determined soon thereafter.

The minimum bid for each license is $25,000, and each bid must be accompanied by a bid surety of $5,000 or 5 percent of the total bid amount – whichever is higher – to avoid frivolous and underfunded bids.

The highest responsive bidder for each license will win the right to submit an application for the license to the PLCB within six months of auction award. If bid payment is not received within two weeks of auction award, the second-highest bidder will have the opportunity to apply for the license. Bids will be held in escrow by the PLCB, pending approval of the license application.

Bidders with questions regarding this invitation for bids must submit inquiries via email to RA-LBLicenseAuction@pa.gov by noon Monday, Feb. 11. Questions and answers will be posted to the Department of General Services e-marketplace website by 3:00 PM Thursday, Feb. 14.

Lists of winning bids from each of the seven previous auctions are available on the license auction page of the PLCB website. Auction revenue recognized thus far from all previous auctions totals $24.1 million, while another $4.9 million remains in escrow, pending license approvals.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plcb-now-accepting-sealed-bids-for-eighth-auction-of-expired-restaurant-licenses-300782182.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pWHAT'S NEW IN EDU &NDASH; BETT EDITION : Announcing new Windows 10 devices and tools to drive better learning outcomes
PU
12:37pMOODY : Khalil Says Steps Needed after Lebanon Rating Downgraded
AQ
12:36pDAVE CANTIN GROUP : Names Woodward a Regional Managing Director
BU
12:35pPRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : 2018/2019 9-month sales at EUR 36.3 million : Strong Printing activity and Delays in invoicing for hardware
AN
12:35pAMAZON COM : Hedge funds push for overhaul at eBay
RE
12:35pGTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:35pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
12:35pIMMOFINANZ : announces the successful placement of a EUR 500 million benchmark bond and received investment grade rating from S&P
EQ
12:35pDiamond Fields Announces Second Diamond Shipment from Namibia
NE
12:35pTopLine Federal Credit Union Recognized for Best Marketing Efforts
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.