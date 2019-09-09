PLDA : Achieves PCI Express® 4.0 Compliance for its XpressRICH™ PCIe® Controller IP During the First Official PCI-SIG® PCIe 4.0 Compliance Workshop

PLDA’s XpressRICH Controller also achieved PCIe® 3.0 compliance validating its robust architecture and extensive feature set

PLDA, the industry leader in PCI Express® IP and data interconnect solutions, today announced that their XpressRICH™ PCIe® Controller IP passed all Gold and Interoperability tests at the PCI-SIG® Compliance Workshop, held in August 2019 in Burlingame, CA. This was the first workshop to see official PCIe 4.0 specification tests. The testing was conducted using PLDA’s XpressRICH Controller IP for the PCIe 4.0 specification, running on a FPGA based add-in card Gen4ENDPOINT. During the same Compliance Workshop, PLDA also passed the PCIe 3.0 compliance tests for their XpressRICH IP, validating that the latest features and updated IP architecture remain fully compliant with the PCIe 3.0 specification.

PCI-SIG is the community responsible for developing and maintaining the standardized approach to peripheral component I/O data transfers. Their Compliance Workshops offer members the opportunity to test and validate their products before they enter the field. Testing is completed against PCI-SIG maintained systems, as well as other leading manufacturers of PCI Express products. Achieving Compliance Certification during these workshops provides assurance to PLDA’s valued PCIe designers that PLDA’s XpressRICH IP fully meets rigorous PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 requirements.

PCIe 4.0 technology is at a key inflection point. The first PCIe 4.0 processors are beginning to be deployed on the market, delivering higher available bandwidth for a variety of PCIe-attached devices. With official PCIe 4.0 compliance testing now available, designers can accelerate the deployment of PCIe-based SoC designs crucial for enabling leading edge applications in AI, Automotive, Cloud, Enterprise Server, PC/Mobile/IoT and storage. PLDA’s silicon-proven and PCI-SIG compliant IP products deliver the confidence that PCIe 4.0 solutions can be created with a faster time-to-market and an increased assurance of reliability and first-pass silicon success.

According to Stephane Hauradou, CTO of PLDA “Successful completion of the first PCI-SIG compliance testing at PCIe 4.0 speeds is an important accomplishment for PLDA. We have long been at the forefront of PCIe 4.0 design, including delivery of silicon-proven PCIe 4.0 products. The achievement of compliance testing from PCI-SIG crowns five years of hard work to demonstrate the maturity of our PCIe 4.0 IP.”

“We’re pleased PLDA achieved PCIe 4.0 compliance testing with its XpressRICH Controller IP,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairman. “PLDA’s PCIe 4.0- and PCIe 3.0-compliant products facilitate interoperability, which contributes to the continued success of the PCI Express standard.”

About PLDA

PLDA is a developer and licensor of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) specializing in high-speed interconnect supporting multi-gigabit rates (2.5G, 5G, 8G, 16G, 25G, 32G, 56G, 112G), and protocols such as PCI Express, CCIX, CXL, and Gen-Z. PLDA has established itself as a leader in that space with over 3,200 customers and 6,400 licenses in 62 countries. PLDA is a global technology company with offices in Silicon Valley, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and China.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of nearly 800 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners. PCI-SIG, PCI Express and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

