PLM : Completes Partnership with Affiliates of Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing

03/31/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

NEWARK, N.J., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing ("PLM") announced today that it has finalized the previously communicated partnership with a U.S. subsidiary of Mizuho Leasing Company, MM Wheel, LLC, which acquired a 50% membership interest of PLM from Marubeni America Corporation ("Marubeni"). The closing of the transaction followed the receipt of regulatory approvals from required government authorities and PLM's shareholders.

"We are pleased to announce this partnership and the joining of two strategic businesses," said Kenji Funaki, Chairman of the PLM Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Marubeni America Corporation and welcome Mizuho Leasing," added Keith Shipp, President and Chief Executive Officer of PLM.  "This partnership strengthens PLM's position as an industry leader, providing refrigerated fleet management and leasing solutions to the supply chain."

About PLM

PLM, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is an industry leader and the only company with nationwide locations dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance, IoT solutions and fleet management of refrigerated trailers in the Cold Supply Chain. For more information, please visit www.plmtrailer.com or call 1- 877-736-8756

Media Contact

Nicole Greco
PLM
+1 862-229-6480
ngreco@plmfleet.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plm-completes-partnership-with-affiliates-of-marubeni-and-mizuho-leasing-301032929.html

SOURCE PLM


© PRNewswire 2020
