Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PLNAR : Announces Allan C. Robinson III Has Joined the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLNAR, a leading provider of virtual insurance claims, is pleased to announce that Allan C. Robinson III has joined PLNAR as a member of their Board of Directors. Robinson comes to PLNAR from Horace Mann, where he acted as EVP of Field Operations and Sales Management, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Chief Claims Officer. During his time at Horace Mann he led teams of sales leaders, agents, marketing & underwriting representatives and over 350 claims employees. 

Robinson brings over 30 years of experience and thought leadership in claims service management to PLNAR, helping to shape, define and modernize claims management processes. Aside from Horace Mann, Robinson was also an instrumental leader at Allstate, Hanover and Encompass.

Robinson comes to PLNAR at a critical time in history, during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In the past few years, many industries started shifting from analog, in-office workflows to virtual claims management, but COVID-19 has made those shifts top-priority and vital to everyday operations now that customers and adjusters alike face social distancing guidelines and imperatives to avoid in-person contact and address shortage in available adjuster workforce.

"Allan is the perfect fit at the perfect time," explained CEO Andy Greff. "His esteemed experience and all-encompassing knowledge in claims management will continue to heighten and expand the value PLNAR brings to insurance carriers looking to reduce cost and cycle time in the claims process and provide an exceptional virtual experience that protects the health and safety of customers and adjusters alike."

Throughout his career, Robinson has focused on the same principles that guide PLNAR's mission:

Providing excellent customer service leading to outstanding customer satisfaction
Reducing loss adjustment expense (LAE) and improve loss cost management
Shortening cycle times by creating repeatable processes

Even before the challenges brought on by COVID-19, PLNAR helped revolutionize virtual insurance claims by allowing interior property claimants to use their smart phone app to take photos and work with a digital adjuster to file a claim through the app.

"What's truly amazing about PLNAR's platform is that it allows adjusters to widen the funnel of claims that can be handled virtually, and frees up time and resources for more complex claims while handling straightforward claims faster," said Robinson.

PLNAR's use of innovative proprietary technology and existing team of experts coupled with Robinson's extensive knowhow, competencies and involvement in claims services will accelerate PLNAR's vision to revolutionize virtual claims management.

About PLNAR

PLNAR is an InsurTech software provider transforming the claims process by enabling Digital Desk Adjustment (DDA) of interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times, and lower costs. PLNAR's platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D- and 3D-models of interior spaces from a digital photo and streamline the interior claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. For more information, please visit the PLNAR website at www.plnar.ai

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plnar-announces-allan-c-robinson-iii-has-joined-the-board-of-directors-301062880.html

SOURCE PLNAR


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pICU MEDICAL, INC. INVESTORS : Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
GL
01:18pSOCIAL INNOVATION SUMMIT : Reveals 2020 Agenda and Distinguished Speakers
PR
01:17pNEW MILLENNIUM IRON CORP. : Provides Update on Continuous Filings
AQ
01:16pREPUBLIC HEALTHCARE : Launches Comprehensive Reopen for Business Program for Employers
BU
01:15pBANJO & MATILDA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:14pPROSIGHT GLOBAL : Nominates Anne Waleski, Former Markel CFO, to Board of Directors
PU
01:14pPROSIGHT GLOBAL : Expands Senior Management Team with Addition of Chief Claims Officer, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief of Staff and Head of Capital Markets
PU
01:14pFederal Home Loan Bank Of New York Declares A 5.90% Dividend For The First Quarter Of 2020
PR
01:13pNUMERATED : Launches Forgiveness Automation After Partnering with 70+ Banks to Originate 5% of Paycheck Protection Program Loans
BU
01:13pSPINEWAY : Strengthening cash position and Reserved capital increase
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group