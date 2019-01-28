Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PLS Logistics Services Supports TSA Agents After Government Shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:59pm EST

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLS Logistics Services, a leading third-party logistics provider headquartered in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, provided lunch for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

PLS handing out lunch.
PLS handing out Chick-fil-A.


PLS handing out lunch.
PLS handing out Jimmy Johns.


PLS and Agent
PLS talking to agent.


PLS and Agents
PLS and Agents


PLS Logistics supplied the entire TSA staff at the Pittsburgh International Airport with lunch to show appreciation for workers who worked without pay for 35 days while the government was shutdown, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Although the shutdown has been temporarily lifted, there is a possibility workers will once again be without pay in the coming weeks.

PLS plans to continue to show support for local organizations in the upcoming year for their hard work and commitment to the Pittsburgh community.

About PLS Logistics Services
PLS Logistics Services is a leading provider of logistics management, brokerage and technology services for shippers across all industries. PLS handles millions of loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air and ocean. The PLS carrier network consists of over 40,000 pre-qualified trucking companies along with Class-1 railroads and major barge companies. To learn more visit www.plslogistics.com.

Media Contact
Kelsey Magilton, Marketing Manager
724-814-5074
publicrelations@plslogistics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da63fe38-de05-45d0-8bf9-c6e309998615

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7347112c-f66e-4c6e-b69a-6f93ca84f3d8

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f183bd6d-fba1-419b-b872-a28c1ce80714

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7f13fb3-71d2-40e3-8e9e-a66beb6e4ccd

PLS Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:14pCEMTREX INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action
BU
05:12pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pENSERVCO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pSANDRIDGE ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pWEARABLES IN THE WORKPLACE :  The New Workforce Superpower
GL
05:09pHASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Reserves Increase by 34% to 10.35MT Covering 10-Years Operation at Yangibana Project
AQ
05:09pIHEARTMEDIA, INC. : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:09pWILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2China worries slam stocks, rising supply hits oil
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar stock slides on profit miss, China sales forecast
4BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.