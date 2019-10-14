PLURALSIGHT 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Pluralsight, Inc. - PS

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pluralsight, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PS) if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Pluralsight and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ps/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 15, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

On July 31, 2019, the Company disclosed disappointing 2Q2019 financial results including a sharply-deteriorating billings growth rate, due to salesforce issues, as well as the resignation of its Chief Revenue Officer. On this news, the price of Pluralsight’s shares plummeted.

The case is City Of Birmingham Firemen's And Policemen's Supplemental Pension System V. Pluralsight, Inc., 1:19cv7563.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Contact: