PLZ Aeroscience Acquires Precise Packaging, the Leader in Small-Format Aerosol Production

PLZ Aeroscience Corporation (PLZ) today announced it has acquired Precise Packaging (Precise) from an affiliate of Trive Capital. Based in Fall River, Massachusetts, Precise is the leading manufacturer of small-format aerosol and liquid products for the personal care, home fragrance and over-the-counter end markets. CEO Shaun Gaus will continue leading Precise. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered outside Chicago, PLZ is the North American leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturing. The PLZ family of companies specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private-label products for a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. PLZ is owned by Pritzker Private Capital and management.

“Like PLZ, Precise focuses on shorter-run, specialty products and is a value-added strategic partner to its customers,” said Ed Byczynski, PLZ’s President and CEO. “Precise’s capabilities in small-format production will enhance our ability to provide customers with a full suite of aerosol and liquid products. Shaun and the team have built a great business that we are proud to add to the PLZ family.”

Shaun Gaus added, “At Precise Packaging we aim to exceed our customers’ expectations and it is clear that PLZ does the same. We look forward to continuing to grow the Precise business while now being able to leverage the capabilities and connections across the broader PLZ network.”

Chris Trick, principal at Pritzker Private Capital, added, “The acquisition of Precise further strengthens PLZ’s position as the North American leader in specialty aerosol and liquid manufacturing. The combination of PLZ and Precise will allow both companies to better serve their current and future customers. We are pleased to partner with Shaun and the Precise team and welcome them to PLZ.”

About PLZ Aeroscience: PLZ Aeroscience is the North American leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturing. The PLZ family of companies specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private-label products. PLZ formulates, blends, fills and packages more than 2,500 branded and private-label products including cleaners and polishers, industrial solvents, lubricants and degreasers, adhesives, sanitary supply disinfectants, insecticides, air fresheners and personal care products for home and industrial use. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com.

About Precise Packaging: Precise Packaging is a leading manufacturer of aerosol and liquid products for premier brands in the personal care, home fragrance and over-the-counter end markets. Specializing in small-format production, Precise offers its customers a complete line of solutions including formulation development, product design, supply chain management, manufacturing and packaging. Precise’s range of products includes body sprays, fine fragrances, haircare products, makeup foundation sprays, room sprays, linen sprays, fragrance spheres/beads, plug-in refills, fragrance oils, oral breath sprays, anti-itch sprays and other custom product solutions. For more information, visit PrecisePackaging.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital: Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

