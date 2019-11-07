Log in
PM Consulting Group Earns CMMI Institute Level 3 Appraisal

11/07/2019 | 09:20am EST

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), an SBA Certified 8(a), HUBZone, and MDOT Certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients, is pleased to announce it has been appraised at a Level 3 by the prestigious CMMI Institute.  

CMMI is a capability framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve performance. The CMMI Level 3 maturity level indicates that PMCG’s organization-wide standards are well-defined and provide solid guidance across projects, programs, and portfolios.

“We are honored to be recognized and appraised by the CMMI Institute,” said Walter Barnes III, President of PM Consulting Group. “As a company, we are always looking to improve our processes to provide value and ensure quality across the board.”

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA Certified 8(a), Hubzone, and MDOT Certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients. Established in 2008, PMCG specializes in program and project management support for various types of projects/acquisitions. Our focused approach to project management enables the flexibility required to successfully deliver projects on schedule and within budget. Visit us at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com; 410-512-6557.

PM Consulting Group is listed under the GSA Professional Services Schedule (PSS) under contract number GS-00F-166GA.

Contact: Jim Lubinskas
Phone: (703) 907.9103
Email: jlubinskas@spirecomm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
