Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PM Johnson demands Britain 'Build, build, build' to beat COVID-19 slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 06:52am EDT
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Speller Metcalfe's building site in Dudley

By William James

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britain's economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday, by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules.

As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is looking to move past criticism of his government's handling of the pandemic with a plan to repair the economic damage and reshape the country.

"We cannot continue simply to be prisoners of the crisis," Johnson said. "We must work fast because we've already seen the vertiginous drop in GDP."

His message, delivered at a college in the central English town of Dudley, was overshadowed by the announcement of a new lockdown in Leicester, just 50 miles away, where COVID-19 infections are surging.

Nevertheless, with an exhortation to "build, build, build", Johnson announced plans to speed up government infrastructure spending and "scythe through red tape" around planning to make property development easier..

Promising not to cut spending, compared his plan to former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt's "New Deal" programme of the 1930s, which included job-creating public work projects to help the United States recover from the Great Depression.

"I'm conscious ... that it sounds like a prodigious amount of government intervention, sounds like a new deal... If that is so, then that is how it's meant to sound," Johnson said.

Tuesday's headline spending announcement of 5 billion pounds ($6.13 billion), announced before the speech, amounts to around 5 percent of gross public sector investment last year. Most had already been announced and is only being spent sooner than planned.

Britain's recent history also shows that big infrastructure projects are difficult to deliver.

A new underground train line in central London is over budget and late, as is a north-south high speed rail link. After decades of discussing airport expansion at London Heathrow, the project remains mired in legal challenges.

The 5 billion pounds of accelerated investment will be made up of projects including hospitals, schools and roads.

($1 = 0.8153 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Guy Faulconbridge and Andy Bruce, editing by Stephen Addison, Nick Macfie and Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:01aShell to write down up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
RE
07:00aNORTHERN WHITE SAND CONSORTIUM : Rystad Energy Study Links Sand Proppant Type to Decreased Oil and Gas Production and Profitability
SE
06:59aEURO MONEY MARKET STATISTICS : third maintenance period 2020 (655 KB)
PU
06:58aThis is the moment to address decades-old problems says Johnson
RE
06:58aShell to write down up to $22 bln after coronavirus hit
RE
06:56aTemasek looks to inject up to $100 million in India's Zomato - Economic Times
RE
06:55aIs UK heading to no-trade-deal Brexit? Banks assess risk
RE
06:54aPM says will not attack companies, wealth creators to fund level-up plan
RE
06:54aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : RBI launches the July 2020 round of Consumer Confidence Survey
PU
06:52aPM Johnson demands Britain 'Build, build, build' to beat COVID-19 slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
4EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group