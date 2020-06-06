Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PM Johnson eyes relaxation of COVID lockdown, extra spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 05:42pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in St Albans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relax rules on outdoor dining and weddings, as well as speeding up government investment plans in a bid to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus, newspapers reported on Saturday.

The Sunday Times said Johnson wanted to relax planning restrictions that stop many pubs, cafes and restaurants from using outside areas, and also to make it legal to hold weddings outside - something currently limited to Jews and Quakers.

Indoor weddings and funerals with up to 10 people attending would also be permitted from early July, while places of worship would be allowed to reopen for private prayer from June 15, as part of plans to be announced in the coming week, the newspaper said.

"Boris wants us back to normal, or as near to it as possible, before the summer," the newspaper quoted a senior source as saying, adding the prime minister was concerned about forecasts of a sharp rise in unemployment.

A spokeswoman for Johnson's Downing Street office had no immediate comment on the report.

Separately, the Sunday Telegraph said Johnson planned to announce in the coming weeks that the government would speed up road improvements and the construction of 40 new hospitals it had promised before last December's election.

"Now is the time to be even more ambitious with his plans to unite and level up the country," a government source was quoted as telling the Sunday Telegraph.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pPM Johnson eyes relaxation of COVID lockdown, extra spending
RE
03:54pFacebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash
RE
03:46pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF SL : The Foreign Affairs Ministry to be part of the Digital Transformation
PU
03:17pGerman lawmakers see way out of ECB court ruling conundrum - paper
RE
03:06pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : EU should lift sanctions against Belarus
PU
02:51pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : Brief high-level remarks by OPEC Secretary General
PU
02:46pOPEC+ endorses one-month extension to oil cuts - sources
RE
02:46pIraq tells OPEC it will cut oil output to comply with quota - OPEC delegate
RE
02:46pOPEC and allies to agree one-month extension to output cuts - OPEC delegate
RE
02:46pOPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy J.C. Penney - sources
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash
3U.S. will allow Chinese passenger carriers two flights per week
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC. : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Trump administration orders Marriott to cease Cuba ho..
5BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Long-term (48-week) Data Show Treatment with Berot..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group