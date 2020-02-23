Log in
PM Marković to take part at 4th EBRD Western Balkans Investment Summit in London

02/23/2020 | 03:34pm EST
Published date
23.02.2020 18:35 | Author PR Service

Print

Prime Minister Duško Marković will travel to London tonight to lead the delegation of the Government of Montenegro at the Western Balkans Investment Summit, hosted by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The summit will be held on Monday.

The Prime Ministers of the six Western Balkan countries - Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and North Macedonia - participate in the work of the fourth regional investment summit to present the region's investment and business opportunities at the highest level in the context of highlighting potential investment and business opportunities for the Western Balkans and promotion of regional and cross-border projects.

The Investment Summit is a unique opportunity to exchange views on the overall vision of the region, key regional projects and opportunities for energy and transport investment.

Prime Minister Duško Marković will speak with EBRD Director Suma Chakrabarti and hold a series of bilateral meetings.

Public Relations Service of the Government of Montenegro will provide the media with photographs and videos of all events at the Summit.

PUBLIC RELATIONS SERVICE OF THE GOVERNMENT OF MONTENEGRO

PHOTO: Western Balkans Summit, EBRD Headquarters in London, 26 February 2018

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 20:33:00 UTC
