PM call with President Erdogan of Turkey: 27 August 2018

08/27/2018 | 05:57pm EDT

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

'This morning the Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with President Erdogan of Turkey.

'They discussed a number of their shared priorities. They both expressed their concerns about the escalating military action by the Syrian regime in north-west Syria putting millions of civilians at risk, and the potential for further - illegal - use of chemical weapons.

'They discussed the importance of stability in the region, the need to protect civilians and to avoid a deterioration in the humanitarian situation. The Prime Minister reiterated her strong belief that the long-term stability of Syria can only be secured through a political settlement.

'They also discussed the Turkish economy and the Prime Minister noted the UK is a major investor and trading partner with Turkey, and wants to see the Turkish economy flourish. The Prime Minister said the UK would welcome a visit from Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister to discuss ways to enhance the trade relationship between Turkey and the UK.'

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 21:56:07 UTC
