PM call with President Erdogan of Turkey: 27 August 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:
'This morning the Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with President Erdogan of Turkey.
'They discussed a number of their shared priorities. They both expressed their concerns about the escalating military action by the Syrian regime in north-west Syria putting millions of civilians at risk, and the potential for further - illegal - use of chemical weapons.
'They discussed the importance of stability in the region, the need to protect civilians and to avoid a deterioration in the humanitarian situation. The Prime Minister reiterated her strong belief that the long-term stability of Syria can only be secured through a political settlement.
'They also discussed the Turkish economy and the Prime Minister noted the UK is a major investor and trading partner with Turkey, and wants to see the Turkish economy flourish. The Prime Minister said the UK would welcome a visit from Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister to discuss ways to enhance the trade relationship between Turkey and the UK.'
