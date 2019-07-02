Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PM candidate Johnson will demand EU talks free trade - campaign chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 03:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative Party's hustings event in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson will make an offer to the European Union over post-Brexit free trade but if it rejects that gambit then Britain will leave the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31, the man in charge of his campaign to be prime minister said on Tuesday.

"With Boris, what he's actually said clearly is: 'We're not going to go back and renegotiate'," Johnson's campaign chairman, Iain Duncan Smith, told Sky News.

"What we're going to do is we will put a different offer down and say to them: 'Look - we want to get to free trade. Now we can either start talking about that now if you are serious and you want to have a process that means we don't end up ... with tariffs etcetera after the 31st - if that's what you want, the EU, then we are prepared to talk," Duncan Smith said.

"But if all you are interested in doing is saying: 'All you can have is this deal', then the answer is: we will be prepared to leave on the 31st."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aRussian airlines cancel some Czech flights in route row
RE
04:01aAfter rocking first-half, 'misplaced pessimism' risks ending 2019 investor party
RE
04:00aGerman firms abroad at most downbeat since 2015 - DIHK survey
RE
03:58aChina says to make timely use of RRR cuts to support small firms
RE
03:54aOPEC and allies set to extend oil supply cuts, prop up prices
RE
03:49aTrump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor
RE
03:43aMalaysia's May export growth seen picking up to 3.6% y/y - Reuters poll
RE
03:43aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Tourist Movement on Borders
PU
03:42aChina Vows to Accelerate the Opening of Its Financial Sector to Foreigners
DJ
03:30aPhilippines inflation seen resuming downward trend in June - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Half Year Trading Update
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About