Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PM hopeful Hunt pledges to support U.S.-style entrepreneurs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 05:35pm EDT
Britain's Conservative Party hustings event in Cardiff

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday if he becomes prime minister he would seek to boost poor national productivity by supporting entrepreneurs in a bid to emulate the business culture of the United States.

Hunt, one of two contenders to replace Prime Minister Theresa May later this month, has pledged to "turbo-charge" the economy by cutting taxes on businesses, and boosting investment in infrastructure and education.

Polling suggests Hunt's rival for the top job, his predecessor as foreign minister Boris Johnson, is far ahead in support among Conservative Party members, who are voting by post to choose their next leader and prime minister.

"We can only afford to fund our vital public services if we grow the size of the pot and my plan will do exactly that," Hunt, himself an entrepreneur, said in a statement setting out plans for the economy.

"We have to remember that the Conservative Party should back the wealth creators and entrepreneurs who take risks to create jobs."

Hunt's plan includes "embedding a risk-taking, entrepreneurial culture which matches the very best of the United States".

This would include reviewing technical and regulatory barriers to entrepreneurial culture and a commitment to waiving the university tuition fees of any graduate that starts a successful business from scratch, he said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Monthly Budget Review for June 2019
PU
05:58pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
05:53pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : PETA asks mayor to change name of Chicken Dinner Road
PU
05:53pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : farmers could face weedy growing season
PU
05:45pWestern Canadian crude inventories fall in June
RE
05:43pWall St. drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed
RE
05:38pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : is Accepting Proposals for Papers on Inequality Measurement through July 10
PU
05:38pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Calls on Researchers to Present Papers on Sustainable Development by July 16
PU
05:36pU.S. producers harmed by some structural steel imports - Commerce Department
RE
05:35pSunTrust to stop financing private U.S. prison operators
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Big axe falls as Deutsche Bank to lay off 18,000 in $8.3 billion 'reinvention'
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
4NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
5IFRESH : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About