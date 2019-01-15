PMC Group International Announces Acquisition of Product Line from Solvay, SA

PMC Ouvrie SAS, France, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMC Group
International Inc., which is an independent arm of PMC Group Inc.,
announced the acquisition of a hydrocolloid product line from the
Belgium based Solvay, SA. These products will be sold globally to the
home and personal care (HPC), industrial and coatings markets under the
trade names Rhodicare CFT, Rhodicare D, Rhodicare H, Rhodicare S,
Rhodicare T, Rhodicare XC, Rhodopol 23, Rhodopol G, Rhodopol T, Rhodopol
TG, Rhodopol Extra 2, and Rhodopol Extra 2 Clear.
“The acquisition of these products made by fermentation processes
emphasizes our increasing interest in products made by green chemistry
and biological processes,” said Dr. Raj Chakrabarti, Head of PMC Group
International. “The acquired hydrocolloids fit synergistically with the
functional product lines of PMC Ouvrie, which has long been a leading
supplier of defoamers to bio-based process technologies,” he added.
ABOUT PMC
PMC Group is a US based growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals
and pharmaceuticals company dedicated to innovative solutions to every
need in a broad range of end markets including, plastics, consumer
products, electronics, coatings, packaging, mining, personal care, food,
automotive and pharmaceuticals. The Company was built on a sustainable
model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC
operates from a global manufacturing, innovation, and marketing platform
with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about
PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005989/en/