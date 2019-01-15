Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PMC Group International Announces Acquisition of Product Line from Solvay, SA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 07:34pm EST

PMC Ouvrie SAS, France, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMC Group International Inc., which is an independent arm of PMC Group Inc., announced the acquisition of a hydrocolloid product line from the Belgium based Solvay, SA. These products will be sold globally to the home and personal care (HPC), industrial and coatings markets under the trade names Rhodicare CFT, Rhodicare D, Rhodicare H, Rhodicare S, Rhodicare T, Rhodicare XC, Rhodopol 23, Rhodopol G, Rhodopol T, Rhodopol TG, Rhodopol Extra 2, and Rhodopol Extra 2 Clear.

“The acquisition of these products made by fermentation processes emphasizes our increasing interest in products made by green chemistry and biological processes,” said Dr. Raj Chakrabarti, Head of PMC Group International. “The acquired hydrocolloids fit synergistically with the functional product lines of PMC Ouvrie, which has long been a leading supplier of defoamers to bio-based process technologies,” he added.

ABOUT PMC

PMC Group is a US based growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and pharmaceuticals company dedicated to innovative solutions to every need in a broad range of end markets including, plastics, consumer products, electronics, coatings, packaging, mining, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The Company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation, and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14pJANUARY 15, 2019 : Benton Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ...
PU
09:10pDIAMOND BANK : CBN, SEC grant Access, Diamond Bank approval to merge
AQ
09:09pRALPH LAUREN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09:09pAPPLE : DuckDuckGo's location searches are now powered by Apple Maps
AQ
09:06pMortgage rates for first-time homebuyers decline in Shanghai
AQ
09:05pOil prices dip on signs of economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts provide support
RE
09:05pFUJITSU : and EXest Use AI to Assist Tourists Visiting Japan
AQ
09:04pOil prices dip on signs of economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts provide support
RE
09:04pVerizon deepens ties with Apple, offers free Apple Music to some U.S. customers
RE
09:04pUS brick-and-mortar retailers need innovation and change to calm investors’ jitters
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
3AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
5SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.