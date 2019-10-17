Log in
PMD Healthcare : Partners with Southeastern Home Health Services to improve workflow efficiency through the integration of data from Remote Patient Monitoring into a single Electronic Medical Record source.

LANDSDALE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PMD Healthcare and Southeastern Home Health Services are pleased to announce that they have successfully integrated PMD Healthcare's telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform into Southeastern Home Health Services electronic medical record (EMR) system (Homecare HomebaseSM).

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN HOME HEALTH SERVICES

Founded in 1987 by 2 registered nurses, Southeastern Home Health Services has grown from a single location in suburban Philadelphia to 13 locations across Pennsylvania and Virginia with services encompassing traditional home health, Heart Failure Disease Management, Palliative Care, Wound Care, Lymphedema, Geriatric Care, Gero-Pyschiatric, Oncology and telehealth programs. George Pinel, President of Southeastern Home Health Services quotes, "Our dedication to the care of our patients is the reason behind our growth".

ABOUT PMD HEALTHCARE

Founded in 2010, PMD Healthcare developed the first ever personal home Spirometer, Spiro PD. Having served patients with severe lung disease and lung transplant PMD has grown its products and services which now include a full suite of telehealth, remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management, medication adherence, and patient education programs serving health-systems, home health providers, medical providers, payors, and medical research organizations.

ABOUT HOMECARE HOMEBASE

Homecare Homebase (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for homecare and hospice agencies. Their customized mobile solutions enable real time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and faster payment. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health Network.

Commenting on the integration between PMD Healthcare and Southeastern Home Health Services Homecare Homebase EMR, Stephen Sullivan, President of PMD said, "We understand that technologies such as remote patient monitoring, telehealth and others are becoming main stream tools in the delivery of improved and more efficient care for patients, however, we also want to do everything possible to have the data our technologies deliver be available where it is most convenient for our customers. Integrating RPM and telehealth data directly with the EMR makes perfect sense for Southeastern Home Healthcare and others who use the Homecare Homebase EMR solution."

MEDIA CONTACT:
Cari-anne Keller
https://pmd-healthcare.com/ 
PMD Healthcare
1-484-664-2632
customercare@pmd-healthcare.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmd-healthcare-partners-with-southeastern-home-health-services-to-improve-workflow-efficiency-through-the-integration-of-data-from-remote-patient-monitoring-into-a-single-electronic-medical-record-source-300940441.html

SOURCE PMD Healthcare


© PRNewswire 2019
