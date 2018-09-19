PNC Treasury Management Joins RippleNet

Ripple, provider of the leading enterprise blockchain solutions for
payments, and PNC Bank announced today that PNC Treasury Management is
now a member of RippleNet. PNC’s commercial clients soon will be able to
receive real-time cross border payments via Ripple.
Leveraging Ripple, a commercial client in the U.S. receiving a payment
from an overseas buyer will receive payments against their invoices
instantly, transforming the way they manage their global account
receivables and allowing them to better manage their working capital.
“For far too long, the technology underlying cross-border payments has
been opaque, slow and costly. PNC, as an innovative and forward-thinking
institution, understands the promise of emerging technologies like
blockchain,” said Marcus Treacher, SVP of Customer Success at Ripple.
“Quite a few payment providers have joined RippleNet recently, so it’s
great to see one of the major U.S. banks come on board as well. We view
that as a sign of a diverse, healthy and growing network.”
“As the global economy becomes increasingly digital, the need for
real-time payments globally is critical,” said Chris Ward, executive
vice president and head of product, PNC Treasury Management. “We are
focused on providing our clients with capabilities that enable making
secure digital payments in an instant, whether they are sent across the
street or across the world.”
About PNC
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest
diversified financial services institutions in the United States,
organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships
and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range
of lending products; specialized services for corporations and
government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance
and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For
information about PNC, visit
www.pnc.com.
About Ripple
Ripple provides one frictionless experience to send money globally using
the power of blockchain. By joining Ripple’s growing, global network,
financial institutions can process their customers’ payments anywhere in
the world instantly, reliably and cost-effectively. Banks and payment
providers can use the digital asset XRP to further reduce their costs
and access new markets. With offices in San Francisco, New York, London,
Luxembourg, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, Ripple has more than 100
customers around the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005150/en/