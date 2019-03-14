PNI Sensor : Gives Parking Operators Greater Visibility Over Parking Space Inventory

PNI Sensor, the world’s foremost expert in precision location, motion
tracking, and fusion of sensor systems into real-world applications,
today announced a new addition to the PlacePod high-accuracy smart
parking sensor family: the PlacePod Vehicle Counting (VC) sensor.
PlacePod VC is a wireless, in-ground sensor that provides real-time
vehicle counts for parking garages and surface lots in cities, corporate
and university campuses, transportation hubs, and event facilities.
PlacePod
VC counts vehicles passing through driveways and designated
entrances and exits, and the sensors offer greater accuracy than
traditional loop counters and infrared sensors. Real-time vehicle count
information can be shared with parking guidance systems and variable
message signage to improve the accuracy of parking space occupancy
information and guide drivers to available spaces. PlacePod VC can also
be used in combination with PlacePod Vehicle Detection sensors to manage
occupancy for individual spaces, such as parking designated for people
with disabilities and spaces with EV charging stations.
“Whether parking is free or paid, operators need the best technology
available to provide accurate, timely occupancy information so they can
make informed, data-driven decisions about parking management,” said
Robin Stoecker, Director of Marketing at PNI Sensor. “PlacePod Vehicle
Counting sensors are ideal for parking operators who need to gain
greater visibility and control over their parking facilities and make it
easier for drivers to park.”
PlacePod VC Availability
PlacePod VC uses Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) technology to
communicate real-time vehicle count data. PlacePod VC sensors are
available in North America and Europe and support the following LoRaWAN™
frequencies: US 915 MHz, EU 868 MHz. To learn more, download the PlacePod
VC User Manual.
About PNI Sensor
With over 30 years of experience, PNI is the world’s foremost expert in
precision location, motion tracking, and fusion of sensor systems into
real-world applications. PNI’s sensors and algorithms serve as the
cornerstone of successful IoT projects and other mission-critical
applications where pinpoint location, accuracy, and low power
consumption are essential. Building on decades of patented sensor and
algorithm development, PNI offers the industry’s highest-performance
geomagnetic sensor in its class, location and motion coprocessors,
high-performance modules, sensor fusion algorithms, and complete sensor
systems. To learn more, please visit www.pnicorp.com.
